The Tri-City United boys soccer program had a rematch with Schaefer Academy on Tuesday and this time the Titans came out with a win.
The boys soccer team claimed their first victory this season with a definitive lead of 4-1 over Schaefer Academy. It was a clear demonstration of how much the team has grown since the last time TCU battled with Schaefer the Titans lost 6-1.
TCU Soccer Coach Carey Langer said that the team’s performance in the first game was lacking because the boys had to face Schaefer after a tough loss against Jordan the night before. The second round vindicated the team and showed what the boys were capable of when they energized before the game.
“Clearly that had an effect on them as in the second meeting TCU dominated the midfield the whole game and had a very balanced attack,” said Langer. “The game was never in question after TCU scored the first goal.”
The boys earned their victory with a more diverse offense that has been emerging over the course of the season. Alex Balacazar, one of the team’s lead goal-getters continued to be an offensive threat while Kriz Ruiz and Pau Armengol put repeated pressure on the opposing team’s goalkeepers.
On defense, the Titans were bolstered by saves from goalie Dominick Miland while defender Ismael Barrientos kept Schaefer out of the goal.
“Barrientos is emerging as a player to watch in the next few years at the sweeper position,” said Langer. “He's physical, he's quick, with great foot skills and is beginning to make it tough for opposing teams to shoot on Dom Miland.”
The girls team had a more challenging time against Schaefer and lost 6-1. Though Schafer got the advantage, the Titans didn’t lose any ground in this game. They came away with the same score as the last meet and pulled off much better performances.
“The girls had the same result as the first time they played Schaefer, but it was a very different game all together,” said Langer. “The TCU girls are really coming together as a team. They are playing together, completing passes better, and we had more shots on goal in the game against Schaefer than we had in all the games combined to that point. That is a testament to the growth in confidence they are beginning to have in one another.”
Michelle Ramierez and Liz Beth Mendez were highlighted by the coach for their continued improvement. They’ve been winning 50/50 balls and moving it up the field efficiently. Ava Dresow has been a valuable addition said Langer for her physicality and footwork. Freshman Nora Tidus and eighth grader Kylee Schmitz are also getting stronger on the field.
“Titus is beginning to find her stride again this season and I guarantee you'll be hearing a lot about her in the next few years,” said Langer. “Schmitz is really playing well this season at forward. She is providing a lot of good balls to her teammates and it's only a matter of time before she starts to light up the net. “