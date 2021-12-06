The Tri-City United girls basketball team sought out their first victory of the season Monday night as the Titans hosted the Belle Plaine Tigers. Despite no shortage of effort, the full court press defense and team depth of the Tigers was able stifle TCU as the Titans fell 64-32, dropping to 0-3 on the season.
The opening defensive possession for TCU showed a lot of promise as a Belle Plaine player attempted to attack the basket and the ball was sent away by a block from Laney Dahlke that was tied up for a jump ball by a diving Sam Tieide.
Unfortunately for the Titans, the Tigers were able to deploy wave after wave of defenders to keep up the full court press making it difficult for TCU to get into an offense. Belle Plaine opened the game with an 11-0 run which forced a Titan timeout, and out of the break, Lexi Marcussen drove to the rim and drew a shooting foul and made both shots to put TCU on the scoreboard.
The ball control issues continued for the Titans, though, and those turnovers allowed Belle Plaine to build a 36-15 lead that they took into halftime.
The second half opened with a pair of baskets made from TCU which showed promise, but the Tigers once again adjusted their defensive pressure and kept the game out of reach the remainder of the night, playing out the 64-32 win.
Lang led the Titans in scoring with 10 points while Gabby Dahlke and Kaia Krocak each added six points.
TCU returns to the hardwood Friday, Dec. 10 when the Titans host Sibley East with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.