Junior goalie Amelia Messer and the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team earned their third shutout of the season and second win over Fairmont in the last week with a 3-0 victory on Thursday at Le Sueur Community Center.
Messer, who has a 2.49 goals against average and a .917 save percentage, stopped all 29 Cardinals' shots on goal, while the Bulldogs scored on three of their 30.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead on a goal by right wing Darbi Dunning, assisted by center Sophia Doherty, at 6:01 of the first period.
Forward Nicole McCabe made it 2-0 with 55 seconds left in the first period on a goal, assisted by center Anna Pavlo.
After a scoreless second period, Pavlo finished off the scoring on an unassisted goal with 6:30 left in the game
The Bulldogs, who improved to 10-6 overall and 10-4 in the Big South Conference, wrap up the conference season at home 7 p.m. Friday versus Windom (6-10, 4-8) and finish the regular season at home at 7 p.m. Saturday versus Hutchinson (6-11, 5-7 Wright County Conference).