Minnesota River Bulldogs senior goalie Madi Kisor capped off her career by making 53 saves.
But the No. 3 seeded New Ulm Eagles eliminated the No. 6 seeded Bulldogs 6-0 in the first round of the Section 2A playoffs Thursday at New Ulm Civic Center.
The Eagles, who employ a stifling forecheck, actually scored as many goals as the Bulldogs had shots on goal. New Ulm out shot the Bulldogs 59-6.
The Eagles led 1-0 after in one period and 2-0 after two periods. They scored four goals in the third period.
The Bulldogs (8-16-1 last season) finish the season 14-12, while the Eagles improve to 19-7.
“Tough loss for the Bulldogs,” Kisor wrote on Twitter. “What a great season. We went 14-12 for the season, which has not been done for many years! Congrats, Bulldogs. Good luck to the seniors moving in next year.”
New Ulm also beat the Bulldogs twice in the regular season: 6-0 and 3-2.
The Eagles advance to the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 2 seeded Hutchinson (19-7 and ranked No. 10 in the state). Hutchinson beat No. 7 Waconia (4-21-1) in the quarterfinals 6-0.
No. 4 seeded Delano/Rockford (6-17-2) defeated No. 5 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (13-12-1) to advance to play the other semifinalist, No. 1 seeded Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer (16-7-2 and ranked No. 7 in the state), which had a first-round bye.
The Bulldogs graduate just four seniors, led by leading scorer, Keely Olness, who finished with 27 goals and 21 assists for 48 points. The center played defense against the powerful New Ulm offense, which averages six goals per game.
In addition, defender Ella Boomgaarden (four goals, nine assists), forward Karina Leske (one goal) and Kisor graduate.
Kisor finished this season with a save percentage of .900. She stopped 687 of 763 shots on goal. She had a record of 13-12 and a goals against average of 3.5.