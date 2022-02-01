Monday night, everything was going the way of the Minnesota River boys hockey team as they completely dominated the first period of action taking a 3-0 lead over the Waseca Bluejays into the the break. The Bluejays chipped away at the Bulldog lead, ultimately tying the game 3-3 with just over three minutes to go in regulation, but when push came to shove, Ethan Hathaway scored the game winner in overtime to give Minnesota River the victory.
With the win, the Bulldogs are now 4-14-1 (2-8-1 BSC) on the season with six games remaining on the schedule.
The opening puck drop was controlled by Minnesota River and pressure was immediately applied to the Waseca defense. A mere 23 seconds into the game, Drew Simonette put the Bulldogs ahead when he scored right in front of the net off the sticks of Alex Schaffer and Hayden Stensrud.
With just over nine minutes remaining in the first period, Travis Kotek brought the puck into the Bluejay zone on a two-on-one breakaway and after getting the goaltender to commit, made the pass to Diego Hettig for the one-timer goal.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 3-0 when Brendan O'Keefe took the puck behind the Waseca net and passed out to Dylan Hunt who slapped the puck past the goalie.
Minnesota River outshot Waseca 21-6 in the first period of action, completely controlling the flow of the game.
The first 12 minutes of the second period went by without any fireworks before the Bluejays found their way onto the scoreboard with 5:18 to go. 33 seconds later they scored once again, cutting the Bulldog lead to 3-2 and putting the game within reach.
As time wound down in the third period, Waseca went all-out to tie things up and were able to score the equalizer with 3:34 to go in regulation. With the game tied 3-3, the eight minute overtime period would decide the game.
The Bluejays were called on a critical tripping penalty with 5:09 to in overtime, and a minute into the power play, Hathaway capitalized to give the Bulldogs the 4-3 victory.
Minnesota River is scheduled to return to the ice Friday, Feb. 4 when the team plays host to Redwood Valley, a team the Bulldogs defeated 8-1 earlier this season.