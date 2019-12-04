The Tri-City United girls basketball team didn’t get the season debut they imagined. In their first game against Mayer Lutheran Dec. 3, the Titans lost 77-60.
“Obviously it’s not what we wanted,” said TCU coach Eric Specht. “It’s the first game; it’s an eye opener. We’ll really have to reassess where we’re at.”
The Titans played a close game in the first half. While Mayer Lutheran put the first few points on the board, they only maintained a narrow 3-5 point lead for much of the beginning. The team coordinated an effective offense with guards Erica Jackson and Kaitlyn Lang out-speeding their opponents and junior guard Sam Lang and senior forward Grace Factor performing as potent shooters.
“I thought Grace Factor did a nice job and I think Kaitlyn Lang gave us a respite off the bench,” said Specht. “But overall, we have a lot of work to do.”
Though the early game was competitive, the last five minutes of the first half were tough for the Titans. Mayer Lutheran racked-up a double digit lead. The Crusaders maintained a successful defense that often obstructed and turned over the ball from TCU’s shooters. With Mayer Lutheran also proving more effective at free throws, the team ended the first half up 38-27.
By the second half, Mayer Lutheran kept up their speed, but TCU started to lose their energy. It appeared the game was lost for the Titans when the Crusaders nearly tripled their lead to 67-38 by the 7-minute mark. However, the Titans got a second wind later on and upped their efforts. While TCU didn’t walk away with a win, they knocked down the Crusaders lead by 10 points and ended the game 77-60.
Despite the loss, Specht was hopeful the team would continue to progress through the season.
“We started the year, and we’re inexperienced,” he said. “So we’re just going to continue to grow and improve and play the best ball at the end.”