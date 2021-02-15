The Tri-City United wrestling team (12-6) won another successful triangular, defeating opponents Hutchinson and Saint Cloud Tech on Thursday. The Titans topped Hutchinson 47-17 and Saint Cloud Tech 58-16.
The Titans jumped out of the gate with three consecutive wins over Hutchinson. Ayden Balma won a major decision 12-2, followed by Riley Skluzacek with a 9-5 decision and Chris Johnson with a 3:24 fall.
Hutchinson took the next round, but the Titans were back with five more wins. Brant Lemiuex claimed a 10-4 decision followed by Cole Franek with an 8-4 decision, Carter O'Malley with a 2:22 fall, Caleb Whipps with a 1:15 fall and Caden O'Malley with a 2:02 fall.
Over the last five rounds, Hutchinson finally got an edge, winning three matches. But the Titans still held the lead and Brody Rud and Riley O'Malley added to it with 20 second fall and a 12-3 major decision respectively.
The match against Saint Cloud marked another large victory for the Titans. Like their contest against Hutchinson, the Titans started with three consecutive victories: Skluzacek with a 1:07 fall, Ayden Balma with a 1:09 fall, and Chris Johnson with an 18-3 technical fall.
After a win by fall for St. Cloud, the Titans came back with seven consecutive wins. Brant Lemieux won by a 3:15 fall, Cole Franek a 1-0 decision, Carter O'Malley a 1:06 fall, Caleb Whipps a 2:10 fall, Caden O'Malley a 41 second fall, Marco Reyes a 7-2 decision and Brody Rud a 3:40 fall.
After an 11-3 majority decision victory by St. Cloud, Riley O'Malley earned the last win for the Titans with a 15-0 technical fall. St. Cloud took the next round, but fell to the Titans 58-16.