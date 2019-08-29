Holy Cross volleyball

Holy Cross Catholic School resumes classes on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Its 2019 Crusader Volleyball teams started in full force this week. The A, B and C squads will have had two weeks of practice before its first away match Monday, Sept. 9 versus United Christian Academy. (Photo courtesy of Amy Lemke)

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments