In a drawn-out contest, the Tri-City United volleyball team persevered through their longest and most competitive match of the season. But Lester Prairie battled the Titans in an intense back-and-forth on Thursday, ultimately topping TCU 3-2.
The dead-heated competition had the Titans swapping leads with the Bulldogs. Tri-City United came out on top in the first set, but just barely, winning 26-24. The Bulldogs turned the their luck around in the second set, racking up a 25-16 lead to tie up the match.
In the third set, the Bulldogs were the early leaders on the board, but midway through the Titans tied it up 13-13. TCU racked up a scoring streak, jumping five points ahead of the Bulldogs and eventually ended the set at 25-20.
Up 2-1, the Titans were on the cusp of victory, but they needed to hold their advantage. Lester Prairie proved a difficult foe, however, and collecting each point was a constant back and forth.
There were relatively few kills or aces. Each team volleyed the ball over the net, hoping for their opponent to make an error. After a tie at the halfway mark, Lester Prairie took control of serving and shot up ahead of the Titans. TCU narrowed the gap, but Lester Prairie still ended the fourth set with a 25-19 victory.
Entering the fifth set, the Titans’ red faces and pauses to collect their breaths portrayed a team visibly worn down from the intensity of the four prior sets. Lester Prairie was quick to rack up a seven-point lead over the TCU at the outset, further demoralizing the team.
However, the Titans held in, and Lester Prairie made one error after another. A seven-point gap was reduced to a four-point gap and the Titans were back in it. Those gains gave the Titans their second wind and the Bulldogs four-point lead was then narrowed to just a two-point gap.
But from there, the Titans couldn't capitalize, and the Bulldogs clinched the win 15-12.
Leading the Titans in kills was Kaia Krocak, who reached a season high of 17. Krocak was the team’s go-to hitter, but the Titans benefitted from eight contributions by Ali Weydert and seven by Audrey Vosejpka.
Vosejpka also nailed an ace in the middle of her 100% record (no errors) on 15 serves. Emily Smisek contributed four aces and Maddie Dooley produced three.
Dooely was the Titans’ last line defense against an onslaught of shots by Lester Prairie. The senior kept the team in the game with a season high of 43 digs. Charlotte Houn was a key defender for the Titans as well, picking up a total of 24 digs.
On assists, Smisek led the team with 10 and Lauren Houn produced six.
"It was a long, hard-fought match with both teams trying to fight for it,” said coach Carrie Richards. “Huge shoutout to freshman Audrey Vosejkpa for her play tonight. Another shoutout to Maddie Dooley, Charlotte Houn, and Lauren Houn for leading the team when it was a roller coaster ride. These women have grown so much in strength and perseverance. Both teams came out to play, but we fell short this time. We pick ourselves up and learn and grow for the next one."