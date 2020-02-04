The Tri-City United boys basketball team (1-17) had one of their most competitive games yet, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough for the boys to collect a win. On Monday, Feb. 3, the Titans dropped 73-51 to Sibley East.
The Titans had a difficult time catching up to Sibley East after the opposition turned out a 55-17 lead in the first half, but the team had one of their best offensive performances of the season in the second half.
TCU made some significant gains in the second, collecting 34 points compared to Sibley East’s 40. One of the standout players of the night was Jonathan Hurd who earned a total of 16 points. Over the course of the game Hurd completed a three-point shot and collected three out of four free throws.
Matthew Radenberg, Collin Barrett, Adam Henze, and Jack Sladek all chipped in three-pointers as well. Barret and Henze produced three points each over the game, Radenberg added five and Sladek earned six points with two three-point shots, which tied him with Mason Vosejpka for the runner-up in scoring. The team’s collective efforts earned the boys the largest point total in the season so far.
The Titans next game is on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet.