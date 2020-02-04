Mason Vosejpka

Mason Vosejpka readies the ball for a basket. Vosejpka collected six points throughout the game. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

The Tri-City United boys basketball team (1-17) had one of their most competitive games yet, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough for the boys to collect a win. On Monday, Feb. 3, the Titans dropped 73-51 to Sibley East.

Matthew Radenerg

Matthew Radenberg chipped in five points for the Titans including a three-point shot during the game. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

The Titans had a difficult time catching up to Sibley East after the opposition turned out a 55-17 lead in the first half, but the team had one of their best offensive performances of the season in the second half.

TCU made some significant gains in the second, collecting 34 points compared to Sibley East’s 40. One of the standout players of the night was Jonathan Hurd who earned a total of 16 points. Over the course of the game Hurd completed a three-point shot and collected three out of four free throws.

Tanner Smith

Tanner Smith produced four points for the Titans in the first half of the game. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

Matthew Radenberg, Collin Barrett, Adam Henze, and Jack Sladek all chipped in three-pointers as well. Barret and Henze produced three points each over the game, Radenberg added five and Sladek earned six points with two three-point shots, which tied him with Mason Vosejpka for the runner-up in scoring. The team’s collective efforts earned the boys the largest point total in the season so far.

Adam Henze

Adam Henze picks up the ball and defends it from Sibley East. Henze earned a three-point shot during the game. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

The Titans next game is on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet.

