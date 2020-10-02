The Tri-City United boys soccer team gave one of its most competitive and collaborative performances all season. The Titans earned their second victory, taking down Hope Academy 4-0 thanks to a diverse offense and a defense that didn’t let up under pressure.
“They played a complete game and the score reflects that” said TCU coach Carey Langer afterward. “The cool thing is we had four goals and three different people score and that’s when you know you have a complete game is when more than one person has it in the back of the net.”
The Titans started out hammering away at Hope’s defense. Junior forward and team captain Kris Ruiz, eighth-grade wing midfielder Rafael Balcazar, and defensive midfielders Ismael Barrientos and Frankie Sanchez kept running the ball down the field and their efforts quickly paid off. Ruiz was the team’s top point-getter with two goals and earned the first goal. Sanchez built on the lead just a few minutes later with a corner kick into the goal, giving the Titans an early 2-0 lead.
“Barrientos didn’t score tonight, but he generated a lot of pressure on the goal. He had numerous shots on goal and he’s going to be a player to watch over the next few years. You’re going to be hearing his name because he’s just capable of being that good.”
The Titans were far from safe though. After those first two shots, Hope shored up its defense and began retaliating. While the Titans got a number of shots on goal, Hope was keeping it out of the net. The opposing team also tried getting scoring opportunities of their own, but the Titans defenders came out in full force to obstruct their advances. Players swapped in and out to keep up with Hope and even the non-starters played at or above their ability.
“Senior Tyler Glockner continues to amaze me. It’s not necessarily his foot skills, he has a good sense of where he needs to be,” said Langer. “Ashton Matejcek, same thing. He never gives up, he’s not happy when he’s off the field he always wants to be in the middle of it. Luke and Connor Sluzacek are two kids that normally play football, decided to join us when football was delayed and came out and have just been a force out there.”
When Hope got past the Titans’ defense, goalkeeper Dominick Miland was there to keep the opposing team’s score down at zero. Miland made 11 saves and caught just about everything thrown at him.
“When we came into this he was ranked No. 5 in the state in saves and he is continuing to step up and show that he is a force out there,” said Langer.
Winding down the first half of the game, Rafael Balcazar took a successful shot on goal to bring up the Titans’ score 3-0. In the last half, the boys had a mission to up their score and prevent Hope from getting in the net.
This wasn’t an easy task and Hope kept the Titans at a standstill throughout the second. About halfway in though, Ruiz finally broke through and netted the team's fourth goal.
But as the Tians grew more ambitious, so did Hope. The opposing team was awarded numerous free kicks on the Titans' goal. But under that high pressure, TCU held strong. Miland got save after save and TCU’s defenders quickly turned the ball around into Hope’s end of the field.
As the game winded down, Hope had one last chance at a goal. They had a free kick and 55 seconds on the clock. But this last-ditch effort stopped short by Miland, who made the save and returned to his teammates. The Titans timed Hope out and the game was TCU’s.
“It’s hard to get off the bench and come in the game, but everybody came in,” said Langer. The biggest difference in this game is that everybody came in their mind and body were together. When you have that balance, when your mind is in the game and your body is in the game, that’s when good things can happen.”