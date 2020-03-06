Weightlifting.jpg

Tri-City United High School hosted a state send-off for weightlifters Friday, March 6. Pictured from left: Tony Barnack (Assistant Coach), Ralph Lopez (12th grade), Alexis Freeman (12th grade), Anabelle Davies (11th grade), Chloe Freeman (9th grade), Ava Rud (9th grade), and Andrew Meier (Head Coach). (Photo courtesy of TCU High School)

