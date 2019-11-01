Holy Cross’ three team have wrapped up another very successful volleyball season. Next in the Tri-County Conference, consisting of private schools of Jordan, New Prague, Montgomery, Faribault, Northfield Owatonna and Janesville, planning will begin for a season of boys and girls basketball.

Holy Cross Catholic School volleyball scores Oct. 14-21

Away vs. St. John’s, Jordan

C team (loss): 8-25, 23-25, 25-23

Home vs. St. Wenceslaus, New Prague

A team (win): 25-19, 21-25, 25-23

Home vs Faribault Lutheran

C team (win): 23-25, 25-22, 15-8

B team (win): 25-18, 25-21, 12-15

Home vs. St. Dominics, Northfield

C team (win): 25-13, 25-12

B team (win): 25-16, 25-18

Final 2019 win/loss records:

C team record: 5-5

B team record: 18-3

A team record: 14-5

