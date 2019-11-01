Holy Cross’ three team have wrapped up another very successful volleyball season. Next in the Tri-County Conference, consisting of private schools of Jordan, New Prague, Montgomery, Faribault, Northfield Owatonna and Janesville, planning will begin for a season of boys and girls basketball.
Holy Cross Catholic School volleyball scores Oct. 14-21
Away vs. St. John’s, Jordan
C team (loss): 8-25, 23-25, 25-23
Home vs. St. Wenceslaus, New Prague
A team (win): 25-19, 21-25, 25-23
Home vs Faribault Lutheran
C team (win): 23-25, 25-22, 15-8
B team (win): 25-18, 25-21, 12-15
Home vs. St. Dominics, Northfield
C team (win): 25-13, 25-12
B team (win): 25-16, 25-18
Final 2019 win/loss records:
C team record: 5-5
B team record: 18-3
A team record: 14-5