With 18-19 teams competing at the Blue Earth 2A cross country section race Oct. 24, only two could go to state.
While the Tri-City United boys cross country team fell just short of that threshold, placing third, two of the team’s top runners, Austin Antony and Hunter Rutt, qualified for the state race.
The TCU girls were ninth.
“We ran really well as a team,” said TCU Coach Brian Fogal. “It was our best team race of the season. Loyola-Cleveland ran really well too and just edged us.”
He continued, “This year's captains led by example, working really hard each day in practice. They put in a lot of miles this summer and over the past several years.”
Seniors Antony and Rutt both qualified for state after record-breaking runs. Antony, who broke the school record at the previous meet, ran a new record-breaking time of 16:22.5 which earned him a fourth-place finish. Hunter Rutt dropped 20 seconds off of his personal best, coming in 13th with a time of 16:55.3.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said Antony. “I’ve always wanted to progress to a different level, so I’m very happy.”
Antony credits his success this season to practice, attitude and the support of his teammates.
“I’ve been practicing every day, and I think part of it is it’s my last season, so I’ve been in the mindset of ‘You have to give it your all and try your best every time.’”
He continued, “It was also the support of the team. I thought the team did very well and the team’s been here to support and cheer us on. They were also motivated to try their best. I really think we did the best we all could.”
The rest of the Titans had strong performances at Blue Earth. Senior Hugo Ruiz placed 20th in 17:28.0. Freshman Dante Jubarian placed 26th out of 131 runners in 17:56.3, while Michael Pichotta finished 58th in 19:01.4. The team collected 121 points, placing right behind the second state qualifying team, Mankato Loyola Cleveland, with 113 points, and far behind first-place St. James with 41.
Girls
The TCU girls placed ninth with seventh grader Yasmin Ruiz the team’s top runner. Ruiz placed 36th in 21:42.5. Freshman Maddie Ruger placed 58th at 22:57.0, while freshman Makayla Erickson earned 64th at 23:11.3. Senior Ariana Krautkramer took 66th in 23:14.7 and Trinity Turek placed 70th in 23:31.8.
Departing seniors for Tri-City United include Ben Heyda, Cole Snikter, Frank Doyle and Hugo Ruiz on the boys team and Ariana Krautkramer, Emily Weldon and Sophia Franek on the girls.
The state boys cross country 5K will begin 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Antony and Rutt are ready to go for the Titans.
“I’m going to run my best,” said Antony. “I’ll try for a PR, but if I don’t get it, that’s fine. I just want to end the season well and have a fun time.”