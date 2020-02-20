For the first two periods, No. 4 seeded Mankato East/Loyola dominated the action, out shooting the No. 5-seeded Minnesota River Bulldogs 25-9 and leading 2-0 in the Section 1A boys hockey quarterfinals at All Seasons Arena.
But the Bulldogs came alive in the second half of the third period, getting out shot by just 13-10 and cutting the Cougars' leads to 2-1 and 3-2.
The Cougars, however, scored an open net goal with 1:29 left when the Bulldogs pulled their goalie for a sixth attacker.
East (12-13-1) held on to win 4-2 and advance to the section semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Saturday versus No. 1 seeded Dodge County Wildcats at Rochester Rec. Center.
Although the Bulldogs' season ended 14-11, head coach Shea Roehrkasse and tri-captain Brock Olson expressed satisfaction with the game and the season.
"It thought it was a great game," Roehrkasse said. "Back and forth. Both teams had a lot of chances. They just were able to bury two more of their opportunities, but I felt like we had our chances, and our guys played absolutely as hard as they could, and I couldn't be more proud of them."
Olson said the Bulldogs kept fighting to the end. "Everybody kept their heads up and kept in the game. We knew it was going to be like that from the get-go. We knew we both were really good teams, and we knew it would come right down to the wire. We were just a half step away. We just couldn't finish it up today."
East took a 2-0 lead in the first period on an early goal and a late goal. Defenseman Brett Borchardt, assisted by defenseman Jake Kanzenbach, opened the scoring at 1:55. Forward Layten Liffrig, assisted by forward Matthew Salzie, made it 2-0 at 16:46.
After a scoreless second period, the Bulldogs finally scored at 8:51 of the third period. Olson scored it on an assist from defenseman Tristen O'Brien.
Describing the goal, Olson said, "We had a good breakout. Seth Reicks passed it to Logan [Throldahl], and Logan passed it right to me right on the money, and I just put one of my moves on and put it behind the goalie. I was right next to the goalie. I went to the left side, and then I stopped, reached around and put it behind him on the right side of the net."
The Cougars quickly answered 1;17 later at 10:08 with a goal by Salzie, assisted by forward Daniel Bequette and defenseman Jake Schreiber.
The Bulldog didn't give up, cutting the lead to 3-2 on a power play goal by defenseman Shawn Lehtinen, assisted by defenseman Jake Rimstad at 14:05. Lehtinen slapped in the one-timer from the left face-off circle on a perfect set up by Rimstad.
But the Cougars finished it off with the open-net goal by Liffrig, his second of the game, unassisted.
Olson said the Cougars are "good at passing and spreading out the ice. They're a real fundamentally strong team."
East out shot the Bulldogs 38-19. Bulldogs goalie Mitch Kotek made 34 saves, while East netminder Caelin Brueske had 17 stops.
Olson said the Bulldogs' defense and goalie "played outstanding today. The goalie kept us in the game, and our defense saved out butts a couple of times."
"We have a lot of positive things we can hang our hat about this season and tonight," Roehrkasse said. "We did really well this season. Our guys came together really well. A lot of people were thinking they lost how ever many guys from last season. They're going to be kind of a new team. We were kind of written off as an easy win, but we turned a lot of heads and ended up with a winning record of 14-11, a 5 seed in a really tough section.
"Our guys came every day to work and find that new identity. We did that and had some really nice wins along the way and tough losses along the way, but it was a blast. It was a fun group and I couldn't be more proud of the effort of the guys in the locker room."
The Bulldogs lose six players to graduation: tri-captains Olson, Lehtinen and Charlie Weick and defensemen O'Brien and Matt Fink and forward Michael Moline.
"We'll have some tough players to replace, our three captains and a couple of defensemen who logged a ton of minutes," Roehrkasse said. "They're the ones who've been doing it for the longest in big game situations like this. But everybody is losing somebody."
"The seniors put our program in a whole different direction. Hopefully our guys coming up can see that trend."
Olson said the Bulldogs had their ups and downs this season. "We just kept our heads up and kept fighting though our games."
With his hockey career over, Olson said, "It was really fun. Last year we made our state run. We had good leaders last year to teach us what to do and how to coach the younger kids to pass on the torch this year. We had a lot of young kids step up, so it took a while for them to get used to the speed of high school hockey."
Olson said he is done playing hockey. He is planning to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato, and major in supply team management.