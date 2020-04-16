Community recreation activities from Tri-City United are in a holding pattern, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With face-to-face activities cancelled or postponed and facilities closed to the public until the governor’s orders for social distancing have been lifted, cities and schools have adapted by using other methods of distance learning such as virtual programs and events.
TCU Community Education responded to the following questionnaire:
1) How has the virus affected recreation?
Wilbright: “Per the Governor's Executive Orders in regards to social distancing, social gathering and moving the school districts into distance learning, it has affected program registrations, as there is no definitive timeline on when regular programming will be able to resume. A majority of our Winter/Spring Catalog program offerings were completed, but we did have some classes, not just recreation related, that needed to be postponed and/or cancelled. The other thing this has made us do is to look at opportunities to offer some of our programs digitally. We currently have two exercise classes taking place digitally for example. As we move forward, we'll adjust programming as the Governor's Executive Orders come down.”
2) What has been cancelled or postponed?
Wilbright: “We've had both enrichment and recreational classes that have been either cancelled and/or postponed. Some levels of our youth soccer program were scheduled to begin in April and now have been moved to May, per the extension of the governor's executive orders. Our Spring swim lessons and Spring Swim Club program had to be cancelled. We were towards the middle of our TCU Titan Special Olympic Swim program. [But] The Special Olympics of Minnesota just cancelled the 2020 Special Olympic Summer Games in June at St. Thomas University. We sent 10 athletes to the state games last year.”
3) What will be cancelled or postponed?
Wilbright: “We haven't been too quick into cancelling programs but rather postponing/rescheduling if possible. Once an order comes down from the Governor's office, we make adjustments until a new order comes down. If some of the previously mentioned guidelines are extended past May 4th, this would push our soccer program into the summer along with some of our t-ball programs. After that, we'll have to make decisions on these two and other summer programs.”
4) What's being done to replace events cancelled, such as rescheduling or having them online or at home? Give examples of events.
Wilbright: “Some of our exercise classes, Yoga and eVolve fitness have been hosted remotely. With everything going on with social distancing, this has been a welcomed adjustment for people to stay active. Our soccer club will be in the process of sending out practice and skill development videos to stay connected with our soccer players.”
5) Is the summer rec guide going to be published? If so, how do people get a list of remaining events?
Wilbright: “Yes, this went out about two weeks ago.”
6) How does this affect use of facilities?
Wilbright: “At the TCU School District, there's no use of any of the facilities and/or grounds until further notice.”
7) What effect does this situation have on the income and budget of recreation?
Wilbright: “We've had to refund for some of our classes so far. For many of the others, we're in a postponement and/or rescheduling mode. There isn't a large profit margin when it comes to offering programs. That's not what Community Education is about. If the governor's executive orders carry into the summer, it would have a greater effect on TCU Community Education.”
8) What affect does it have on staffing? Are you working at home or the community center? How much has it reduced the number of jobs? How many seasonal workers affected, especially in summer?
Wilbright: “As part of the Governor's Executive Orders, school districts are required to offer childcare to Emergency Tier 1 employees which we have been doing. Most school districts such as TCU already have an established childcare program. With that, I report daily along with my childcare staff in each of the three communities. The remaining TCU Community Education Staff are working remotely. The immediate effect on staffing has been with the lifeguard staff with the closure of the indoor pool located at the TCU Montgomery Elementary. Until further directives come down from the State, we're anticipating running our Summer programs.”
9) How many recreation staff are working, and how have their duties changed?
Wilbright: “Outside of my lifeguard staff, the TCU Community Education staff are working remotely. Their roles are the same as we prepare and/or make adjustments for programming.”
10. What do you think are the prospects in the future?
Wilbright: “I believe that once we get through this, TCU Community Education and other programming serving organizations will end up being stronger in the long run. With shelter-in-place, no social gatherings, the need to social distance, not being able to participate in activities, lost connections and opportunities, I see entities like the TCU School District and TCU Community Education leading the way to bring their communities back together.”
11) Anything else that the public needs to know?
Wilbright: “Continue to monitor our Facebook page and website for updates on programming offerings and changes. I hope people are staying safe and healthy during this time. Hang in there, we'll all get through this together!”