The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls tennis team keeps rolling, as it picked up two more home meet wins to remain undefeated on the season. The Tri-City United girls team has had a different story to their season thus far, but the team continues to improve.
In a matchup between the two squads Sept. 10, Le Sueur-Henderson won 6-1, with the Titans only match win coming at No. 3 doubles. It was a good night for tennis, with temperatures in the mid-60s and little wind, and many of the Giants players hit the courts running.
At No. 1, 2 and 3 singles respectively, Greta Nesbit, Chloe Brandt and Morgan Jones each won in straight sets, giving up a total of four games between the three matches. Nesbit won 6-0, 6-0 over Josie Plut, of TCU; Brandt won 6-1, 6-2 over Titan Monserrat Ruiz; and Jones defeated TCU’s Morgan Mueller 6-0, 6-1.
“Greta, Chloe and Morgan all rolled through their singles matches,” Seaver said. “Controlled their shot choices, hitting with depth and placement.”
Nesbit and Jones are both undefeated on the year. Nesbit, a senior, reached state as an individual last year. Jones, a junior, is palying her first full year in a singles spot. She was happy with her match against TCU.
“I hit the corners well,” said Jones, noting it’s something she’s been working on with coach Seaver.
She said it feels “really good” to be undefeated as an individual so far in the season, and regarding the team’s undefeated status, she said, “We’ve all been working hard, trying to do our best. I think we can go pretty far, if we have a postseason.” (There is still no determination as to whether Minnesota high school girls tennis section and state playoffs will take place in 2020.)
At No. 4 singles, TCU’s Sami Tiede pushed Makenna Reinhardt hard in two sets, but the Giants senior came out on top with a 7-6, 6-4 win.
“Sami was very competitive at No. 4 singles,” Titans coach Phil Murry said. “Pushing her to a tiebreaker in the first set.”
A couple of the doubles matches were also closely contested. At No. 1 doubles, Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz, of LS-H, were able to withstand the challenge of Gabby Prochaska and Rachel Rynda, winning 7-5, 6-2.
“No. 1 doubles started tentative but worked on better shot placement and net movement,” Seaver said of the LS-H duo. “Keeping the ball away from the net person.”
For the Giants No. 2 doubles team of Darbi Dunning and Halle Bemmels, it was somewhat smoother sailing with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over TCU’s Emma Traenor and MacKenzie Holmbo.
“No. 2 doubles took advantage of the other teams errors and played strong at the net,” Seaver said.
The No. 3 doubles match between LS-H’s Bella Holloway and Ella Nesbit and TCU’s Allie Schley and Savannah Squires was the only three-set match on the day, with the Titans duo coming out on top 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
“I was really pleased with No. 3 doubles,” TCU’s Murry said. “Allie and Savannah really seamed to be in sync today. I thought they played very well together.”