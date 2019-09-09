It was a tough week for the Tri-City United girls tennis team. The Titans dropped two meets, a 6-1 loss to Southwest Christian Sept. 3 and a 7-0 shutout Sept. 7 against Blue Earth Area.
TCU’s No. 1 singles player Erica Jackson was the only Titan to come away with a victory. During the Titan’s meet against Southwest Christian, Jackson knocked out her opponent McIntosh 6-2, 6-2.
“Erica Jackson played very well at No. 1,” said TCU coach Phil Murry. “She really kept her girl off balance all night.”
The rest of the matchups did not go the Titans' way. No. 2 singles player Josie Plut was able to win some games and keep things competitive against her opponent, but she fell to Southwest Christian’s Lily Schwen 6-3, 6-1. Titans singles players Monserrat Ruiz and Maggie Maroita were also defeated by Southwest Christian. Ella Schmidt took down Ruiz 6-0, 6-1 and Josie Harris overcame Maroita 6-0, 6-3.
“We didn’t hit the ball very well at the other spots,” said Murry. “We are struggling with our consistency right now.”
TCU accumulated some games in their doubles matchups, but none of the pairs were able to overtake Southwest Christian duos.
Titans No. 1 doubles team Geena Ehlers and Allie Schley had the most competitive performance, but they endured a 6-3, 6-2 defeat by Greta and Hannah Schwarz. TCU’s Morgan Mueller and Mackenzie Holmbo fell 6-1, 6-2 to Ava Thwies and Lauren Jones, and Rachel Rynda and Rachele Mazza lost two 6-2 sets to Southwest Christian’s Kate Woodward and Ya Schmidt.
The Titans faced off against another strong opponent Sept. 7.
“[They are] an extremely strong team,” Murry said of Blue Earth Area. “They are very solid from top to bottom.”
At No. 1 singles, BEA’s Tea Armstrong defeated Erica Jackson 6-2, 6-1. The other Titans’ singles fell to their foes as well, with Josie Plut being defeated by BEA’s Macie Stevermner 6-1, 6-0. Monserrat Ruiz was taken out 6-0 in two sets by Akira Howard and Maggie Maroita fell to Marissa Benz 6-1, 6-1.
Unfortunately for TCU, their doubles matchups didn’t fare much better. Geena Ehlers and Allie Schey were unable to overcome their opponents at No. 1 doubles and were defeated by McKenna Dutton and Britt Howard 6-0, 6-1. Morgan Mueller and Mackenzie Holmbo were defeated in two 6-1 sets by Cali Beyer and Lyndsey Borris. Rachel Rynda and Rachele Mazza were able to take a few games from their opponents, but were overcome by Addison Armstrong and Kylie Rosenow 6-3, 6-2.
Murry said that the team’s performance was better than what the scores suggest.
“The scores were a little deceptive. We had some matches that we played very well in, and we just couldn’t get the big points,” said Murry. “Erica lost at No. 1 but really played some very long points. Same with Monserrat at No. 3.”