The Tri-City United girls soccer team took large losses against more experienced teams this past week. On Friday, the Titans dropped 7-0 against Hope Academy, fell 10-0 to Metro United on Monday and lost 6-0 to Loyola on Tuesday.
Despite the losses, the Titans had plenty of pride in their goalie Calley Stephens, who was ranked third in the state on Friday in saves and save percentage. Stephens blocked shots from Hope Academy 20 times in their Friday game and contributed to a total 18 saves between herself and Shaylyn Dunphy on Monday.
Liz Beth Mendez, Kenzlie Mach and Kylee Schmitz all took shots at Hope Academy, but ultimately the opposing team had experience on their side.
”[We were] outmatched against a much older, stronger and more experienced team,” said Langer. “We continue to improve, but that doesn’t always show against a superior team. “
Metro United was one of the most challenging teams the Titans faced this season and none of the girls could find an opportunity to take a shot on goal.
”They are far more experienced players and their possession game is the best we have faced,” said Langer. “I am seeing tremendous growth from my 7th and 8th grade players, but physically they can’t match the speed and skill of juniors and seniors in high school. But, in the next couple of years, they will.”
”We have played so many games in the past two weeks that we’ve had no practices to address issues,” Langer added. “After Tuesday’s game against Loyola, we finally get a week off from games to get back to the practice field and gain our confidence back in our technical skills.”