Led by a game-high 24 points by senior center Jess Dull, Tri-City United rolled over host Cleveland 61-23 in non-conference girls basketball action on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
"Jess Dull had a good night for us as she was aggressive inside the lane and really worked hard at getting position and then taking the ball at them," TCU head coach Don Marcusson said. "She finished with a season-high of 24 points and maybe a career-high as well? We also got some points off the bench from both Sami Tiede and Paige Johnson that allowed us to substitute deeper and more often than usual."
The Titans showed good teamwork with probably a season-high 17 assists, led by Kaitlyn Lang and Izzy Factor with five each and Sam Lang with three.
But defense was the difference in the game as the Titans held the Clippers to 23 points, including just three in the second half.
"This was a game in which our focus on defense was going to play a role in the win," Marcusson said. "We really came out aggressive on defense, and they didn't ever really get comfortable with what they were going to do against us. As a team, we ended up with eight block shots (so our inside defense was protecting nicely), we had 24 steals (so our perimeter and the help-side defense was also working well). We also held them to a very low shooting percentage 12% from 2-point range and 7% from 3-point range. Their points came from the free-throw line as they made over 80% of them (12/15)."
The Titan picked off a season-best 24 steals, led by Dull with seven, Sam Lang with five and Factor with two. In addition, TCU had eight blocked shots with three each by Dull and Kaia Krocak.
Senior guard Macey Ziebarth led the Clippers with 14 points.
Cleveland (5-5) meets Nicollet/Mankato Loyola in a rematch at 7:15 pm Thursday at Nicollet. The Clippers beat the Raiders 74-71 on Jan. 29.
TCU (3-9) hosts Le Sueur-Henderson in another rematch at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Titans beat the Giants 64-55 on Feb. 2.
Tri-City United 61, Cleveland 23
TCU 33 28 61
Cleveland 20 3 23
TCU 61 (Jess Dull 24, Sam Lang 11, Paige Johnson 7, Kaitlyn Lang 6, Kaia Krocak 3, Izzy Factor 2, Sami Tiede 2, Char Houn 2, Laney Dahlke 2, Marissa Gare 2)
Rebounds 39 (Krocak 9, Dull 5, Factor 6, Sam Lang 4, Dahlke 3, Johnson 3,
Turnovers 18
Assists 17 (Kaitlyn Lang 5, Factor 5, Sam Lang 3, **Probably the best we have had all year
Steals 24 (Dull 7, Sam Lang 5, Factor 2 **For sure the most we have had all year
Blocks 8 (Dull 3, Krocak 3,
3FG 3-13 (23%)
2 FG 22-38 (58%)
FT 8-17 (47%)
Cleveland 23 (Macey Ziebarth 14, Halle McCabe 6, Greta Hahn 2, Emma Treanor 1)
Rebounds 32 (
Turnovers
Assists 4 (
Steals 6 ()
Blocks 2 (
3FG (7%)
2 FG ()
FT (80%)