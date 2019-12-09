Victory eluded the Tri-City United boys basketball team in their first game of the season. Pitted against GFW Dec. 3, the Titans fell 57-29.
“We did not put ourselves in a position to win a ball game,” said coach Austin Pinke.
Despite the loss, the Titans still had some good plays on the court. Junior guard Matthew Radenberg had a strong performance as the team’s top shooter making two two-pointers and a three pointer in the first half and a couple more two-pointers in the second for a total of 11 points.
Junior guard Collin Barnett led the team in free throws earning four over the course of the game and a two-pointer in the second half.
Also scoring this game was junior forward Dominick Miland with four points, senior guard Carlos Estevez, junior guard Tanner Smith and sophomore forward with two points each and junior guard Gabe Robinson and senior guard Chase Vargo both taking one point.
The Titans improved their plays throughout the game, earning 11 points in the first half and then going on to surpass that in the second with 18. However, the Titans couldn’t keep up with GFW, who took away the game with a 57 point total nearly double that of TCU’s 29.
Still, the team remains committed to improving.
“The expectations for the team moving forward is to focus on what is in front of us and to work hard and compete to the best of our ability.,” said Pinke.