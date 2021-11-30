When the puck hit the ice to open the Minnesota River boys 2021-22 hockey season, few things seemed to go right as a young group of players were finding their feet on the ice.
But despite allowing the Faribault Falcons to build a 3-0 lead minutes into the second period, the Bulldogs rallied in the final minutes to force overtime, where they were able to score the game winner to secure a 5-4 victory.
"We came out and didn't play our best game right away," said Minnesota River head coach Chris Miller. "I think we had a lot of guys who were seeing their first varsity action and maybe were a little nervous and on top of that we didn't help ourselves out by taking penalties and having to play short handed for seven minutes during the first period."
Facing a 3-0 deficit, the Bulldogs began to find a rhythm and were able to cut the Falcon lead to 3-2 by the end of the second period with a pair of goals from
"I was very proud of the fact that our guys never quit. [They] stayed positive on the bench and kept working hard," said Miller. "Once we got through the first I think our guys settled in and just started to play our game."
Faribault once again took a two-goal lead with a score early in the third, but the Bulldogs once again banded together and managed to score two more goals within the last five minutes to tie the game.
A mere two minutes and two seconds into overtime, Minnesota River's Brendan O'Keefe was able net the game-winner.
"Tonight was a complete team effort," said Miller. "We had good goaltending from Mitch Kotek and we got contributions from all three lines tonight and that's what helped us comeback and win the game."
O'Keefe, Drew Simonette and Alex Schaffer all finished the game with two points on a goal and assist with Judson Narum Chase Goecke each adding a goal.
The Falcons outshot the Bulldogs 30-20 with goaltender Mitch Kotek making 26 saves for Minnesota River.
The Bulldogs, now 1-0 on the season face-off against Fairmont Tuesday, Nov. 30 with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.