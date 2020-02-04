The Tri-City United girls basketball team (7-13) put up a solid defense against Glencoe-Silver Lake, but it wasn’t enough for the Titans to earn the win. On Monday, Feb. 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake defeated TCU 56-48.
The Titans kept the score close in the first half. Grace Factor, Isabelle Factor and Sam Lang bolstered the team’s offense. Grace Factor collected eight points including two free throws in the first half and a total of 12 points throughout. Sam Lang stood as the Titans’ scoring leader, producing six points in the early game and 13 overall. Isabelle Factor spent much of the game guarding one of Glencoe-Silver Lake’s star players, but she still managed to chip in two 3-pointers.
The Titans also had a staunch defense going for them. The girls were adept at capturing rebounds as well as confronting the opposing team. However, GSL was equally proficient at punishing the Titans when they made a mistake. The opposing team could run an intercepted pass or rebound and run it down the court for a quick layup. Even with the Titans building a blockade around the basket, GSL still had the advantage in delivering points and ended the first half leading TCU 36-26.
“Like we told the girls, we need more consistency on our offense,” said TCU Coach Eric Specht. “We’ll go on a 3-4 minute run and collect 7-8 points and then we’ll stick on that number for a while. When we don’t get shot attempts we turn it over for easy baskets. Until we can limit those stretches, it’s going to be tough to defeat these skilled teams going forward.”
The Titans were still in it to win it in the second half. Erica Jackson gave the team a big boost in the second half, contributing a total of nine points to the TCU’s score which included two 3-pointers. Sam Lang produced seven points in the second half including a 3-point basket.
Nevertheless, GSL held a consistent seven point lead through the second half. As the Titans attempted to catch up, the game slowed to a halt with both teams calling frequent time-outs to strategize.
“We tried a couple different things with this team,” said Specht. “They had a very strong basketball player, one of the best basketball players we’ve seen all year. When you’re facing a team with a girl like that you’re going to try a lot of different things to get the ball out of her hands.”
While the Titans’ efforts didn’t pan out, Specht was still happy with how the team played, particularly on defense.
“We thought Erica Jackson gave us a little spark,” said Specht. “She gave us a nice couple of threes in the second half. I thought Izzy Factor defensively dug in and took the challenge of guarding their top player which was good, but she also started the game with a couple of threes for us, so she had a nice all-around game. Grace Factor did the best that she could with us not getting the ball to her. She’s a girl that really relies on us getting her the ball anbd we didn’t find her tonight, but she did a nice job.”
“Overall, we did fine defensively, it’s just on offense we needed to find some answers,” Specht added.
The Titans’ next game is at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 against Zumbrota Mazeppa.