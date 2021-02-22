The Tri-City United boys basketball team couldn't keep up with opponent Southwest Christian on Feb. 15. The Stars overwhelmed the Titans to run away with an 85-43 victory.
Southwest Christian displayed an aggressive offensive, nearly doubling their score over the Titans. In the first half, TCU fell 42-26 and dropped 43-23 in the second.
As the Stars' offense racked up the score, their defense prevented the Titans from doing the same, as no one on TCU was able to reach double digits for the game. Hank Holicky and Mason Vosejpka led the Titans in scoring with 8 points each; Adam Henze and Collin Barnett contributed 7 each.