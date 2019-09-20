Holy Cross' A volleyball team is front, from left, Susan Heselton, Juliana Kuehl and Mallorie Pavek. Back, Coach Selena Hager, Kate Flicek, Chloe Crow, Marybeth Maloy, Sylvia Lemke and Coach Makaylie Hager (Photo courtesy of J. Pumper Photography)
Holy Cross' B volleyball team is, front, from left, Jocelyn Simones and Mariana Hager. Middle, Lucy Havlicek and Charlotte Benolkin. Back, Coach Selena Hager, Megan Hennen, Jadyn Sweers and Coach Makaylie Hager. (Photo courtesy of J. Pumper Photography)
Holy Cross volleyball's C team is, front, from left, Cora Crow, Maggie Harms, Bella Kugler, Gabbie Pavek and Anna Havlicek. Back, Coach Selena Hager, JoAnn Moening, Jada E., Lexi Nicolai, Claire Cienciwa and Coach Makaylie Hager. (Photo courtesy of J. Pumper Photography)