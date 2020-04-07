More than 200 Minnesota high schools, including St. Peter, Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson, turned on their stadium lights to show support for students, staff and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic virus in which the governor has postponed activities until at least May 6.
Lights have gone on at football/soccer/lacrosse stadiums, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts and trap shooting ranges all over the state. Entire conferences came on board.
MSHSL Media Specialist John Millea @MSHSLjohn started listing those who joined the cause on Twitter #BeTheLightMN. The complete list of participating schools can be found on the MSHSL Facebook page.
The idea started March 24 at Dumas High School football field in Amarillo, Texas. It grew to all over Texas, Colorado, Minnesota and beyond.
TCU
TCU Schools and the cities of Le Center/Lonsdale/Montgomery also joined the campaign on Monday to honor the Class of 2020 and shine rays of hope for students, staff and communities, Activities Director Chad Johnson @TCUTitans wrote on Twitter. The entire Minnesota River Conference has joined the cause.
Johnson said it's being done "mainly just to let kids know we are thinking of them, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We will have better days ahead.
"I feel bad for the kids. It's a tough time. But they realize it is a safety issue. A kid that got sick because of a sport would not be worth it.
Johnson said he doesn't have much hope that spring activities will happen if it goes any further delay past the governor's May 6 statewide deadline.
In a combined effort of the TCU administration team, they started out just planning to light up the high school field, but it expanded to other sports to give them recognition. All of the spring sports, except track, are off site. "All of them wanted to take part," Johnson said.
They turned on lights in seven different locations at the same time on Mondays at least through April: TCU High School, Le Center Plut Baseball/Football Field, Le Center West Park Softball Field, Memorial Park Baseball Field in Montgomery, Lonsdale DRS Field, Lonsdale Jaycee Park and Montgomery Sportsmen's Club trap shooting range.
Johnson, who lives in Nicollet, said Nicollet High School is turning on the lights there from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. His daughter, Taylor, is a senior at Nicollet, and he feels for her missing out on so many activities in her senior year. "Normally she's at school. Now she's sitting at home with mom and dad."
Johnson also has a daughter, Jessi, who is a freshman at Gustavus Adolphus College, which also closed, and his oldest daughter, Autumn, is a teacher in Minneapolis.
"It's tough for everybody, especially kids in their senior year," Johnson said. "It's a different world out there."