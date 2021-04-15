The Tri-City United baseball team didn't get the start to the season it had hoped. In their first game on Monday, April 12 the Titans were trounced 15-5 over in five innings by Sibley East.
The Titans came into the game much greener than Sibley East. Just one player, catcher Kayden Factor, has played varsity level baseball, a consequence of not having a spring season last year.
That inexperience gave the Wolverines an early opportunity to pick up runs. In the first inning, Sibley East put six runs on the board before getting knocked out. The Titans, however, remained scoreless.
The second inning wasn't anymore successful for the Titans runs-wise, but they were successful in keeping the Wolverines scoreless. The Wolverines had a man on third waiting to get to home plate, but pitcher Brody Rud threw two consecutive strikeouts followed by a flyout to the shortstop.
By the third, the Titans were starting to gain ground, earning two runs while keeping Sibley East at six runs. Dylan Westerman and Carter O'Malley walked and scored the first runs of the season. When the Wolverines tried to score a run of their own, they were shut out by a putout and a flyout to Factor.
The fourth inning went even better for the Titans. With two back-to-back errors by Sibley East to throw the ball to first, the Titans had the opportunity to pick up three runs and they took it. Max Krautkramer collected a run, followed by Reece Weydert earning a run off a walk and Jayson Macho collecting a run off of a single.
With their late game gains, the Titans were launched from a 6-0 deficit to a narrow 6-5 disadvantage. The game was in their corner.
"We didn't pout, we didn't put our head down," said Coach Bruce Davis. "
But in the fifth inning, Sibley East shattered the Titans hopes of an upset. The Wolverines collected a whopping nine runs in one inning. Sibley East was partially enabled by a series of walks allowing players to get on base. Meanwhile, the Titans had too many errors, missing a number of opportunities to catch flyouts and finding trouble picking the ball up in centerfield and sending it to first.
Max Krautkramer eventually took over pitching and got the Titans the outs they needed, but at that point, the Wolverines racked up a tremendous advantage.
"It's a learning experience," said Coach Bruce Davis, noting that for most of the team this was their first Varsity game. "We made way too many mistakes, no doubt about it, but we'll learn from these mistakes and just play better next game."
"Our goal is to build a little bit better each game so by mid-May, we'll have something here," said Davis. "It's just going to take awhile."