Lonsdale’s Isaac Pint told one half of the story Wednesday and four Faribault errors told the other half as the Aces came up with a 10-0, eight-inning win in Lonsdale.
Pint threw an eight-inning one-hitter where he walked four and struck out nine to earn the win. Pint fired seven hitless innings after allowing a one-out single to Matt Lane in the first inning.
Faribault’s only threats came in the first and second innings. The Lakers loaded the bases with one out in the first inning but Pint struck out the final two batters to get out of the jam.
Faribault put runners on the corners with one out in the second inning but a fly out to center and a line out to left got Pint and the Aces out of the inning. It was cruise control the rest of the way for Pint.
Only four of the 10 runs Lonsdale scored were earned. Three of Faribault’s errors came in a seven-run sixth inning for Lonsdale. The Aces loaded the bases as the first three hitters of the sixth inning reached base. Devin Vosejpka drilled a double to score two runs for a 3-0 lead and then the errors piled up.
With two outs Jordan Yetzer reached on an error and a walk to Marty Kalina loaded the bases again. Ross Beumer reached on an error that allowed Vosejpka and Yetzer to score. Another error scored two more runs and the Aces had an 8-0 lead before Faribault finally got out of the inning.
Lonsdale added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth after Kalina hit a lead-off double and Beumer singled. Zach Breedan brought in Kalina with a single while Beumer scored after two wild pitches to end the game.
The win allowed the Aces to leapfrog the Lakers in the standings. Lonsdale holds a 6-2 record while Faribault moved to 5-3 in the Dakota, Rice, Scott League. The regular season wraps up Sunday.