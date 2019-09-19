The Tri-City United girls tennis team turned their luck around in the Titans’ rematch with Maple River. After losing their first meet to the Eagles, TCU came back for the Sept. 17 meet and bested Maple River 4-3.
“This was a nice win for the girls,” said TCU Coach Phil Murry. “We lost 4-3 to them back in the first week of the year. We also have lost quite a few close matches throughout the year. [The girls] played very well today at 2, 3 and 4 singles.”
The Titans carried three of the four singles matches at the meet. In No.2 singles, Josie Plut defeated her opposition in two sets, 6-2, 6-4. Monserrat Ruiz had a strong first set in No. 3 singles with a 6-1 victory and took the second set 6-3. Geena Ehlers also came out on top in No. 4 singles in two 6-2 sets. Maple River’s sole victory in singles was a 6-0, 6-0 shutout over TCU’s Erica Jackson.
Maple River did make gains in the doubles matchups. In No.1 doubles, the Eagles took a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Morgan Mueller and Mackenzie Holmbo. Titans Allie Schley and Rachel Rynda won their first set of No.2 doubles 6-2, but were overcome by Maple River in the second and third 6-2, 6-0.
Jena Weirs and Jordan Squires secured a necessary fourth victory in No.3 doubles to give TCU the edge over Maple River. The pair bested their opponents 6-0, 6-1. This latest victory marks a fairly accomplished season for Weirs and Squires.
“Jena and Jordan have only lost two games in the last two matches at No.3 doubles,” said Coach Murry.
Murry’s hope is that the team will continue to perform this well in future meets.
“Hopefully the momentum will carry over when we host USC on Thursday,” said Murry.