The Tri-City United girls soccer team was back to facing one of their toughest matchups Thursday. The girls traveled to Mayer Lutheran, who shut out the Titans 13-0.
The Crusaders have historically been a difficult team for the Titans to play. Mayer Lutheran has much more experience and many older players than TCU, whose soccer program is still in its infancy. Earlier this season, Mayer Lutheran topped the Titans 11-0 and last year beat them 16-0.
The challenge the TCU girls faced became clear when Mayer Lutheran came out of the gate scoring 11 goals in the first half. Though it was disappointing, that 11-0 goal was a wake up call for the girls.
"At halftime, I told the girls they had a choice," said TCU Coach Carey Langer. "We can get on the bus and it will be 22-0 when we leave or you can make a decision that you’re going to just have to work harder than what you have been working or this thing is going to be really bad because they’re not going to stop.”
The Titans turned things around in the second half. It was too late to win, but the girls could focus on mitigating Mayer Lutheran's lead and that was exactly what they did. After a barrage of goals in the first half, TCU kept their losses down to just giving up two goals.
“They stepped up and they played the best I’ve ever seen them play because they realized that you have to play hard if you want to be successful,” said Langer. “It’s hard to get beaten 13-0. Nothing about it feels good other than we probably turned it around in the second half knowing that we played the best soccer we’ve ever played.”