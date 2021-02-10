With the score tied 3-3 going into the third period, the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team outscored Worthington 4-2 to earn a 7-5 victory on Tuesday night at Worthington Hockey Arena.
The Bulldogs were led by the No. 1 forward line of center Anna Pavlo between Nicole McCabe and Emma Seaver.
Pavlo finished two two goals and three assists for five points. McCabe scored a hat trick. Seaver had a goal and an assist.
Makenna Mueller scored the other goal for the Bulldogs who out shot the Trojans 20-18. Amelia Messer made 13 saves in goal for Minnesota River to earn the victory. Worthington goalie Alexis Lyon also made 13 saves.
The Bulldogs jumped to a 2-0 lead on two goals within a minute in the first period. McCabe scored first, assisted by Seaver and Pavlo at 5:56. Mueller made it 2-0 with a goal assisted by Darbi Dunning and Adrianna Bixby at 6:51.
Worthington cut the lead to 2-1 after one period on a goal at 13:56 and took a 3-2 lead in the second period on two goals within the first 5:22 of the second period.
The Bulldogs tied it 3-3 heading into the third period on McCabe's second goal, assisted by Pavlo and Molly Voeltz at 12:54.
Minnesota River went up 5-3 with goals by Seaver, assisted by Pavlo, at 28 seconds, and McCabe scored unassisted at 2:28 to complete her hat trick.
The Trojans answered with two goals of their own at 6:31 and 10:21 to tie it 5-5.
Pavlo scored the last two goals, including the game winner at 11:04, assisted by Mary Rella. Pavlo finished out the scoring at 11:04 with a goal assisted by Lucy Kleschult.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the Big South Conference, while Worthington dropped to 2-4, 2-3.
Minnesota River plays another home-and-home series next versus winless Waseca (0-6). The Bulldogs host Waseca at 7 p.m. Friday at Le Sueur Community Center and travel to Waseca Community Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday to face-off against the Bluejays.