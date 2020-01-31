Victory was tantalizingly close for the Tri-City United girls basketball team Thursday, but in the final moments of the game, Southwest Christian broke a 46-46 tie to win 48-46.
The Titans (7-12) started out strong and had a comfortable 26-18 lead over Southwest Christian at the end of the first half. Grace Factor scored a blitz of six field goals for the Titans in the first and led the team in overall scoring with 16 points. Jess Dull was effective at capturing rebounds for the Titans and chipped in eight points, all in the first half.
When the team was playing to win, the Titans outplayed Southwest Christian. But when the Titans took the lead in the second, coach Eric Specht said they faltered by playing not to lose.
“I thought we had a good start, and it showed,” said Specht. “And then we played not to lose and when you play not to lose passes become a little shorter, you play a little more tight and that’s a mental thing. It’s not necessarily an ability thing and we’ve got to get over that hump.”
Southwest Christian started gaining on the Titans and eventually overtook TCU by four points 39-35. Erica Jackson and Sam Lang came through with two free throws each to tie up the game 39-39. Jackson collected a total of nine points throughout the game, while Lang scored six, but Southwest Christian kept steady and the two teams remained neck-and-neck for the rest of the second half.
“We’ve got to be more consistent,” said Specht. “We jump out early and then we don’t score for four minutes. With these higher-quality teams, we have to be more consistent.”
With just one minute left on the clock, the teams were tied up 44-44. Southwest Christian kept the control of the ball and let the clock run down before setting up a play and successfully getting to the basket; TCU was left with four seconds to tie it up. The Titans quickly passed the ball down the length of the court, but they just didn’t have enough time to collect at the end and get up a shot.
Though the Titans were disappointed by the close loss, the players still had some good performances.
“I thought Sam Lang did really well tonight,” said Specht. “She played with a lot of energy. Grace Factor had a real nice game for us. I don’t have the stats right now, but it’s about the energy. I think this time in January, you see which kids come with energy and which ones don’t.”