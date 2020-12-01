In response to the spreading COVID-19 virus, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released Emergency Executive Order 20-99, which pauses all organized youth and high school sports from 11:59 p.m. Nov. 20 through at least 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18.
Some schools, including St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United, had already decided to go into distance learning and postponed in-person practices and games until January, unless the numbers of COVID-19 cases decrease before that time.
The starting dates could change depending on the decisions by the Minnesota State High School League Dec. 3.
If things go as planned, coming out of the pause, there will still be two to three months remaining in the winter sports season. But missing a month or more and not being able to practice together as a team will make it more difficult to prepare, especially for new coaches.
"I think for coaches like myself, who are coaching in a different program for the first time, it is a little more difficult," TCU head girls basketball coach Don Marcussen said. "We won't have that extra time to get the girls familiar with a new offense and/or new defense if it is not something that they have not run before. For coaches who have been with their program for years, there probably won't be a lot of new stuff added so the players will pretty much know what to run for games.
"We will not be able to have 'in-person' practices during the pause. I will be able to conduct film sessions and meetings via virtual Zoom sessions and go over new offensive set plays and defense philosophy but no physical practice. The players can condition on their own if they are able to find somewhere to do it. The school will not be available and most fitness centers will not be available either.
"We can not have captains' practices and we can not encourage them to meet up with each other and work out together, so it will be completely up to the girls and their families on how they want to go about getting their training in."
Adapting to tough times
Winter sports team captains, especially seniors, are taking distance learning and lack of sports hard. But they're making the most of the season.
"I'm bummed that I didn't get to have a normal senior season and that I didn't really get to fully experience all of the amazing things senior year has to offer, but I understand that by me not having some of my season, we are saving many people and preventing the spread of the virus from getting worse," TCU senior girls basketball co-captain Jess Dull said. "I am sad that I will have even fewer games to play with my senior teammates. We grew up with each other and watched each other improve our game, and it's sad that I won't get to play with my teammates when we are supposed to be playing our best game of basketball.
"All I have to say is that I am grateful that I am healthy and all of my family members are healthy and that I still might have the opportunity to play the game I love one last time. Whether the season is 12 games or 18 games, I will still be grateful to have the chance to play with some amazing girls for one more season. I will forever be proud to wear TCU on my uniform, and even more thankful for the coaches and staff who made my high school experience one to remember."
TCU senior co-captain Sam Lang said: " This season definitely isn’t ideal, but I am just happy that we get to play. I didn’t think I was even going to get my senior season, so I am very grateful get a chance to play with my teammates one last time."
Marcussen said he "feels bad for the senior class because there is not a 'next year for them when it comes to high school sports. I also feel that the younger players need to look at this and say "there is no guarantee anymore so we better work as hard as we can when we do get the opportunity again because it can be taken away very quickly. No one likes this. There are certain things in your life that you don't have any control over and this is frustrating. You have to learn to adapt quickly and work at making the most out of what opportunities you are going to get."
Coping with the situation
Prior to the governor's four-week shutdown, some athletes had already started getting ready for the season.
"As for workouts and activities, we tried to have some girls come in for open gyms while we were still in the hybrid learning model," Dull said. "Due to the governor's announcement and the Minnesota State High School League's rules, our team is unable to meet and have practices for the time being. Personally, I have been trying to stick to a workout basis I would normally have if I was in school. Five days a week, about an hour and a half, and focusing on exercises that help me when I am in games.
"I think this temporary shutdown will help our girls to be more motivated for our upcoming season and help us to appreciate the little things we are allowed to do this year, since many of the exciting things we get to do during a normal year have been canceled. This year, we can also focus more on plays and prepping ourselves mentally for when we finally do get to play on the court.
"It has changed just about everything I do during a normal year. Since I do not participate in fall sports, I usually go to the weight room and focus on strength training and cardio workouts, but unfortunately, all of the gyms have closed. Fortunately, I do have things I can do at home, but of course, it isn't the same as being in a physical gym. The atmosphere of the high school weight room is a little different from my basement.
"Currently, I have been training on my own, but I have been talking with some of my teammates about what their workouts look like and how often they workout. It is almost a competition to see who can be in better shape when the season officially starts."
Lang said: "I play volleyball so I have been pretty active during distance learning so far. Now that volleyball is done, I would like to be going to the weight room but unfortunately we can’t. I have DVD’s that I put in downstairs, and I usually workout with my mom.
"I think this will make the team realize how fast things can be taken away from us and it will make us more motivated to work even harder. We usually would be having open gyms and captain’s practice but due to the 4-week pause, we aren’t allowed to be in the gym. We take this time to learn how to play as a team and come together as one before the actual season starts. I like to train with at least another person. Training with someone else helps me stay motivated. Training would consist of lifting and cardio."
Comparing to a normal year
The virus has created many challenges and uncertainties for athletes and coaches.
"I don't know if you can even compare this year to last year's season," Dull said. "If you look at the two side-by-side, I don't believe I can name a single similarity between the two. This year, we have masks, protocols, max number of players in a pod, limited days of practice, etc. I think reflecting on previous seasons makes me realize how many things I took for granted."
Lang said: "This year is obviously very different from any other “normal” year. I’m not sure if I can even compare this year to others because of how different it is. Nothing is similar to how it has been in the past years. Throughout this year, I have definitely realized how many things I took for granted."
Marcussen said: "I don't see this season being normal at all. The schedule will be shortened, there will probably be only varsity level games being played so we will not be able to develop the younger players this year (so they will miss a full year of basketball). Practices will be with a mask on, for the most part, there won't be 30-second timeouts only full time outs and bench players will not be encouraged to be in on these timeouts...etc. So as far as getting back to 'normal,' I guess we will have to wait and see what goes on this summer because that is when we start getting ready for the season."
Following safety rules
Athletes are required to follow COVID-19 safety precautions.
"I do my best to follow all the COVID-19 rules that have been mandated by the state and our high school league," Dull said. "Although it has been getting to be a very long time with these masks (Mitigation fatigue is hitting like a truck right now.), I believe it is important to stay safe not just for ourselves but our loved ones.
Lang said: "As of right now, we are not allowed to have contact with our coaches until Dec 7. Sam and I have been discussing different things regarding how this season will pan out and how COVID will impact our teammates, but right now, it is fairly quiet. That is very weird to say because last year at this time, everyone was talking on different group chats and asking each other how much food they ate at Thanksgiving and how many killers we thought we would run. There is no interaction right now because we are trying to follow COVID protocols and trying to keep everyone healthy and safe so that we can hopefully come back to school and play some basketball in January. We don't have any intrasquad scrimmages planned currently that I know of because of the governor's restrictions and the MSHSL's rules on winter sports. We are hoping to be back in the gym by Jan. 15."
"I do my best to follow all of the rules because I want to keep everyone around me safe, especially my loved ones. It can get hard at times because I forgot to bring a mask, but we will all get through these tough times. There is no contact allowed until Dec. 7. Jess and I would usually be talking about open gyms, but no one is really talking about anything right now. We are all just hoping that we will get to have somewhat of a season. As of right now we are not practicing or working out together. We don’t have any scrimmages scheduled due to the governors shut down."
Captains' future
Dull and Lang probably are in their last season of winter sports as they do not plan to play sports in college.
"I am currently not planning to play a sport in college," Dull said. "Depending on where I go, I will either double major in criminal justice and psychology, or double major in government/international affairs and psychology with an emphasis in neuroscience."
Lang said: "As of now I don't plan to play in college. I am going to school to major in elementary education."