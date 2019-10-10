One day, two tournaments, all around champions.

Holy Cross had two teams, A and B levels, compete at the annual Tri-County Conference season tournament Saturday, Oct 5 at Faribault Lutheran School. It was a successful day for the schools' teams.

Holy Cross Catholic School volleyball results Sept. 20-Oct. 7

Away vs St. Wenceslaus, New Prague

A team loss: 20-25, 25-23, 12-15

Away vs MN State Academy for the Deaf, Faribault

B team win: 25-10, 25-19, 20-25

Home vs St. Mary's, Owatonna

B team win: 25-15, 19-25, 15-7

A team win: 25-23, 18-25, 15-11

Faribault Lutheran Volleyball Tournament

B team placed first

Round 1 vs Faribault Lutheran: 25-20, 25-21

Round 2 vs Trinity Lutheran (Janesville); 19-25, 25-10

Championship Round vs Faribault Lutheran: 25-17, 25-16

A team placed first

Round 1 vs Rochester Home School: 25-22, 25-12

Round 2 vs St. Mary's (Owatonna): 25-18, 25-22

Championship Round vs Owatonna Christian School: 25-14, 25-8

Away vs Tri-City United, Le Center

B team won: 27-25, 12-25, 15-7

A team won: 25-13, 25-21, 15-9

Win/Loss Record

C team record: 1-4

B team record: 14-2

A team record: 9-4

