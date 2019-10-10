One day, two tournaments, all around champions.
Holy Cross had two teams, A and B levels, compete at the annual Tri-County Conference season tournament Saturday, Oct 5 at Faribault Lutheran School. It was a successful day for the schools' teams.
Holy Cross Catholic School volleyball results Sept. 20-Oct. 7
Away vs St. Wenceslaus, New Prague
A team loss: 20-25, 25-23, 12-15
Away vs MN State Academy for the Deaf, Faribault
B team win: 25-10, 25-19, 20-25
Home vs St. Mary's, Owatonna
B team win: 25-15, 19-25, 15-7
A team win: 25-23, 18-25, 15-11
Faribault Lutheran Volleyball Tournament
B team placed first
Round 1 vs Faribault Lutheran: 25-20, 25-21
Round 2 vs Trinity Lutheran (Janesville); 19-25, 25-10
Championship Round vs Faribault Lutheran: 25-17, 25-16
A team placed first
Round 1 vs Rochester Home School: 25-22, 25-12
Round 2 vs St. Mary's (Owatonna): 25-18, 25-22
Championship Round vs Owatonna Christian School: 25-14, 25-8
Away vs Tri-City United, Le Center
B team won: 27-25, 12-25, 15-7
A team won: 25-13, 25-21, 15-9
Win/Loss Record
C team record: 1-4
B team record: 14-2
A team record: 9-4