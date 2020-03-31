After years of working hard to get better, Tri-City United High School softball and baseball teams may not have a chance to show it on the field.
Organized spring sports practices and games were shut down by the Minnesota State High School League when schools closed March 13 after a week of practices because of the corona pandemic. The MSHSL has banned games and practices at least until May 4.
Softball still alive
But Ellie Singleton, Keilee Westlie, Sydney Sartori, Cohl Paggen and Lilly Barnes haven't completely given up on the season.
The Titans are still working out individually without coaches on their own to improve their games.
"I'm praying that all the seniors will be able to play the year out," shortstop Ellie Singleton said. "It isn't just the seniors. Everybody wants to be on the field. We just got two new softball fields renovated at Northside Park in Montgomery."
Pitcher/third baseman Keilee Westlie said, "I hope everything blows over, and we'll be able to go back to school and go back on the field and play games together again."
Second baseman Sydney Sartori said, "I'm really excited about parents night to show how far I've come. I want to keep hope for the season, but I don't believe it's going to happen. The corona virus is getting worse." Now 17, she's been playing since age 5-6 in T-Ball.
Catcher/outfielder Cohl Paggen said, "The first week of practice was nice. But now it's really uncertain. We're all crossing our fingers."
The Titans' goal is to make state.
"If they make a decision to continue May 4, that give us four weeks until the state tournament, Outfielder Lilly Barnes said. "We're trying to keep our hopes up."
The seniors agree it's a sad that they may have played together for the last time.
"Everybody was really excited about the season and new coaches," Sartori said. "It's very hard on the seniors. I'm really sad about it because I'm not able to play."
Pitching instructor Kent Reed came to some of the softball practices over the summer and helped Westlie improve her pitching speed from 48 to 55 mph.
"It sucks happening this season because I've come so far with pitching," Westlie said. "I may never get to play with the team ever again. It's not really fair how hard all the girls have worked over the years and may not play the last year."
Barnes said, "It's hard especially since it's my last season of softball. I had a different vision with this season, and now we're in a lockdown."
"In our senior year, I don't know why we went through this," Paggen said. "We've worked through this for a long time in the off season and played dome ball in the winter for four years. It's a big letdown for our last season not being able to practice and play games. Not having that closure is weird."
If they don't have a season, Sartori hopes the girls can get together on their own and play together this summer.
Paggen played for the 18U team last summer, but she won't be playing this summer, because she'll be busy getting ready for college.
But she still wants to play with friends at the field and go to the batting cage and hitting a few.
At least two of the players plan to be around the game after high school. Barnes and Westlie plan to coach, and Barnes hopes to play in college.
Titan baseball on deck, too
TCU Titan baseball seniors Dawson Pint and Kieran Fisher also are disappointed that they cannot play their favorite sport,
"It’s been very frustrating not being able to play my favorite sport, especially because I’ve played this sport sense I was little," Fisher said. "It’s really disappointing considering all the hard work I’ve put in to this sport and not being able to practice together and not seeing my friends.
Pint agreed that "not being able to practice or play games has been really disappointing. I look forward to playing baseball every year, and to be stuck at home away from my teammates is horrible.
"If we don't get to play this year, it will be a hard pill to swallow knowing I played my last varsity baseball game as a junior. Everyone looks forward to their senior year an,d the seniors in baseball are currently being robbed of that.
"With not having a practice this year due to the virus, our team hasn't even played on a field together so it would be nice to get outside and play with them. Our team is already losing two weeks of practice and possibly more. If we do get a season in, we will have to be ready to play right away with little time to practice together."