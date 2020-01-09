The Tri-City United wrestling team continued its accomplished season Jan. 7 at the Maple River quad. The Titans triumphed over Westfield and Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola while falling to Maple River.
The meet began with a close battle between TCU and Maple River. While the Titans picked up an early lead with Titan Zach Balma pinning Braxton Simon in the 113-pound weight class and Chris Johnson felling Amaurus Harris at 120 pounds, Maple River began to pick up steam.
Cole Franek and Adam Frederickson slowed Maple River’s ascent with 132-pound Franek besting Boden Simon 5-3 and 152-pound Frederickson pinning Noah Ziegler in 0:26. However, Maple River swept the higher weight classes. Jose Reyes won the 195-pound weight class through forfeit for TCU, but that wasn’t enough to stop Maple River, who won 35-27.
TCU faced another tight match against the Westfield Razorbacks, but this time it was the Titans who walked away with the upper hand. Chris Johnson started off the Titans lead by pinning Bo Zweiner at 1:29. The Razorbacks returned with victories in the next two rounds, leading the Titans 9-6, but Carter O’Malley took back the lead by pinning Cade Christianson at 2:18 in the 132-pound weight class.
Westfield came back with a technical fall in the next round, but Caden O’Malley and Frederickson created some distance with two successive pins over Sam Skillestad and Bradley Simon, respectively. Brody Rud and Riley O’Malley cemented the Titans' victory by pinning Matthew Pryor at 2:44 and besting Dylan Ehmke by a 16-6 major decision. Even with Westfield taking the next two matches, Tri-City United remained on top 34-29.
The Titans ended the night with a striking 55-6 victory over St. Clair-Mankato Loyola. Zach Balma and Chris Johnson delivered two back-to-back wins in the opening rounds, pinning Simon Kruse at 3:32 and defeating Eli Kruse 7-2. Brant Lemieux, Cole Franek, Carter O’Malley and Austin Rutt then collected four consecutive victories through forfeit. At 145 pounds, Hunter Rutt took on and defeated Jack Klinder 16-2 while at 152, Caden O’Malley pinned Chase Baker.
St. Clair earned its sole win in the 160-pound weight class while Brody Rud and Riley O’Malley topped off the match pinning Ben Walecheka at 0:35 and Anthony McDonough at 1:36.