Tri-City United Volleyball
COACHES
Varsity Head Coach: Renae Chappuis - first year coaching high school
B-Squad Coach/Varsity Assistant Coach: Rebecca Pauly, first year coaching high school
C-Squad Coach/Varsity Assistant Coach: Chloe Davis, first year coaching high school
KEY PLAYERS
Holly Schendel - Senior
Ellie Singleton - Senior
Sam Lang - Junior
Alexis Neubauer - Junior
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"This is a transition year for TCU volleyball. All new coaches that have great ideas and direction for this program. With that being said, there is a ton of excitement in the gym this first week of practice. We have largest numbers of players that have come out to play in years. This is extremely promising for the rebuilding of this volleyball program and community."
"On the varsity team, we have tons of potential that just needs to be unlocked. There has been great focus and drive coming from this year's captains, senior Holly Schendel and junior Sam Lang. This varsity team is ready to practice hard and push hard during games. The coaches are excited to see how this season pans out with this new direction and drive from all the players." — Head Coach Renae Chappuis