The first ever Wildcat baseball team gathers in the inaugural year of 2018. From left, with their current school affiliations, are: Josh Fredrickson GM (Le Center alum), Kayden Factor (TCU iunior), Carter Simon (2019 TCU grad), Tyce Shook (Cleveland junior), Adam Fredrickson (TCU senior), Dawson Pint (TCU senior), Nick Johnson (2019 TCU grad), Kieran Fischer (TCU senior), Mateo Alonso (TCU senior), Tyler Sladek (2019 TCU grad), Jared Schloesser Coach (Le Center alum).