Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo both scored hat tricks as the Minnesota River Bulldogs ended the regular season with an 8-2 win Monday at Worthington.
Keely Olness, who leads the Bulldogs with 27 goals and 21 assists, collected two goals and two assists.
Nicole McCabe, Adrianna Bixby and Ella Boomgaarden each had two assists for the Bulldogs who scored six goals in the second period. McCabe is the Bulldogs' second-leading point getter this season with 21 goals and 19 assists for 40 points.
Seaver gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead after one period.
Seaver, who has 13 goals this season, completed her hat trick within the first five minutes of the second period. The lead went to 4-0 on a goal from Pavlo.
The Bulldogs added three more goals in the final six minutes of the second period. Olness scored twice and Pavlo added a goal and Minnesota River led 7-0 after two.
Pavlo’s third goal gave the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead early in the third. Pavlo has 23 goals this season to rank second on the team.
The No. 6 seeded Bulldogs (14-11) open the Section 2A playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday at No. 3 New Ulm.
The Trojans (10-13) received the No. 5 seed Section 3A and will open Thursday at No. 4 Mankato East/Loyola.