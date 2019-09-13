After allowing a pair of touchdowns, the first two of the game, in under 40 seconds to an explosive Jordan offense, the Tri-City United football team was slugging away in the second quarter.
On a drive that began at the start of the second frame, the Titans marched down to Jordan's 21-yard line in 14 plays, but on the 15th play of the drive they failed to convert a fourth down, meaning the eight minute, 21 second drive amounted to no points.
Jordan scored twice more in the last three and a half minutes of the first half to provide a 26-point advantage that eventually swelled to a 46-0 defeat for TCU in Montgomery.
"I thought we started the game really well," TCU coach Ken Helland said. "The kids played really hard, but in the end their speed got us. It was pretty obvious they were faster than us, so we had to be perfect in our coverages on defense and a couple times they ran by us because they were faster. It wasn't a lack of effort, it wasn't lack of doing your assignment, they were just a little taller and a little faster."
The Hubmen (3-0) took a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter with those two quick-strike touchdowns, first with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Sievers to Ryan Samuelson, before the Titans fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Samuelson played the part of quarterback to fire a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jack Newton on the first play after the turnover.
Offensively, TCU (0-3) struggled to move the ball consistently outside of the marathon second-quarter drive, in which the Titans switched to a wishbone formation.
"We've been going against some good defenses these first three games and just have to find some rhythm," Helland said. "I thought we had it going for a little while in the second quarter when we went to the wishbone, but missed on fourth and short and they go right down and score. If we can continue that in and make it a 14-7 game it might be interesting."
Sophomore Riece Narum led TCU on the ground with 41 yards, the majority of which came on a 25-yard scamper via a fake punt in the third quarter. Junior Kayden Factor added 15 yards on the ground, junior Mason O-Malley added 12 more and junior Gabe Robinson contributed an additional 12 rushing yards.
Senior quarterback Adam Fredrickson completed 5 of 16 passes for 49 yards.
Against a tough opening three-game stretch of Class 3A No. 2 Waseca, Class 4A No. 10 Marshall and Jordan, TCU has managed 14 total points.
"It's hard, but it's the schedule so you have to line up and play," Helland said. "Our goal is to keep getting better every week and hopefully we took a step in the right direction tonight. We're hoping it pays off in the end for us."