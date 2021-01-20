The Tri-City United girls basketball team faced a difficult two games back-to-back this week. On Monday, the Titans were up against NRHEG, who defeated TCU 48-37. The TCU girls kept the margins closer in their Tuesday game against Medford, but the opposing team narrowly won out 50-44.
NRHEG
Despite the loss, the Titans put up a good fight against the Panthers. TCU had several key shooters in their corner including Jess Dull and Izzy Factor, who took home 12 and 10 points respectively. Kaia Krocak and Sam Lang bolstered the Titans' lineup with 6 and 5 points each, allowing TCU to keep up with NRHEG.
The Titans also demonstrated some defensive plays with 12 steals and six blocks. The Panthers took advantage of the team's errors. A fast team with many returning players, the Panthers pounced on the Titans' offensive rebounds, turnovers and 20 missed free throw attempts to score.
"We played good defense for pretty much the whole game, but we are still struggling in a few areas ... and because of these areas, we were not able to get the win," said Coach Don Marcussen. "This game was lost in the final 4 minutes just like the St. Clair game. We will need to learn how to finish off close games in we want to get many wins."
Medford
Like in their prior game, the Titans fell by a close margin to Medford. Dull continued her record as the team's top scorer with a total 15 points. Kaitlyn Lang contributed nine points, followed by Sam Lang with six and Sami Tiede with five.
For much of the game, TCU and Medford were evenly matched, but the opposing team had many of the same strengths as NRHEG and St. Clair, who defeated the Titans in their first season game.