Tri-City United boys cross-country team finished 13th in Gerry Smith Invite Thursday at Montgomery National Golf Club.
The TCU girls finished 16th.
Waseca freshman Ella Dufault was first out of 156 finishers in the 5K in 18:48.9. Fairmont sophomore Laura Thompson took second in 19:26.4.
Senior Ariana Krautkramer led TCU with a 67th-place time of 23:23.2.
Also for the Titans, sophomore Trinity Turek took 92nd (24:44.6), freshman Madeline Ruger 98th (25:28.9), freshman Makayla Erickson 106th (26:13.5), junior Kathleen Pichotta 113th (26:48.0), junior Erika Kaderlik 114th (26:51.9) and senior Emily Weldon 127th (28:08.9).
The girls standings showed: 1. Rochester Century 85, 2. Waconia 86, 3. Belle Plaine 119, 4. Jordan 123, 5. Stewartville 170, 6. New Prague 172, 7. Rochester Century 181, 8. Waseca 182, 9. Fairmont 198, 10. Mahtomedi 22, 11. GSL 303, 12. Mound Westonka 306, 13. LS-H 324, 14. Richfield 417, 15. Sibley East 474, 16. TCU 476, 17. NYA 523, 18. USC/AC 543, 19. LCWM/Nicollet 562, 20. Cannon Falls 577 and 21. Medford 663.
Boys
Benilde St. Margaret’s senior Peter Lynch finished first in 15:57.9 out of 184 runners in the boys 5K. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland senior Mitchell Johnstone took runner-up in 16:20.0.
Senior Austin Antony led TCU with a 14-place time of 17:19.7. Senior Hunter Rutt placed 32nd for TCU, followed by teammates Dante Juberian, a freshman, in 83rd place 19:14.8; freshman Conner Anthony in 101st (19:51.3), junior Thomas Bulger in 115th (20:17.9), sophomore Chase Goecke in 122nd (20:29.9) and freshman Aven Prigge in 147th (21:41.5).
The boys’ teams ended up: 1. St. James Area 64, 2. Rochester Century 105, 3. Waseca 120, 4. New Prague 152, 5. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 165, 6. Waconia 230, 7, Benilde St. Margaret’s 244, 8. Jordan 262, 9. Mound Westonka 266, 10. Belle Plaine 307, 11. Mahtomedi 313, 12. Rochester Lourdes 323, 13. TCU 345, 14. Fairmont 350, 15. Stewartville 375, 16. Sibley East 421, 17. GSL 43, 28. NYA 445, 19. Maple River 513, 20. LS-H 555, 21. Medford 588, 22. BEA 602, 23. MVL 608, 24, NRHEG 621, 25. Richfield 646, 26. Cannon Falls.
The next meet is set for 4 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the NYA Lions Invite at Baylor Park.