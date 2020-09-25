The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls tennis team finished off an undefeated Minnesota River Conference season with a championship-clinching win over Tri-City United/Cleveland Sept. 24.
The meet went similarly to the first matchup between the Giants and Titans this season, as the Giants swept the matches to a 7-0 victory, with only the No. 3 doubles match requiring three sets. Once again, the depth in the LS-H lineup was too much for the Titans to keep up with.
The Giants were unforgiving in their conference meets this season. Going 6-0 in the meets, the team won 38 of its 42 individual singles and doubles matches.
"We're excited to be the MRC champions in a year that there has been so many things to adjust to," LS-H coach Linda Seaver said. "It's nice to have accomplished one of the goals we set out at the beginning of the season. Great to give the girls something to be excited about and proud of as we enter the revised postseason with section play."
The Giants presented a slightly revised lineup in the match against TCU in Le Center.
Greta Nesbit continued her undefeated season at No. 1 doubles, defeating TCU's Josie Plut 6-1, 6-0. Likewise, Morgan Jones, who has played No. 3 singles most of the year but had a got at No. 2 against TCU, also remained undefeated, winning 6-2, 6-2 over TCU's Monserrat Ruiz.
"Greta continues to roll past her opponent," Seaver said. "She shows great poise and confidence on the court."
"Morgan moved up to the No. 2 spot and handled the pressure with ease. She is a strong player and did a great job against a different style of play."
Darbi Dunning, meanwhile, played in her first singles match of the year, winning 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles over Morgan Mueller.
"She adjusted to the change from singles to doubles without any difficulty and she showed her ability to play well at both positions," Seaver said of Dunning. "This gives the team a lot of options in our lineup and gives us greater depth."
Makenna Reinhardt continued her winning streak at No. 4 singles, defeating Sami Tiede, of TCU, 6-1, 6-2.
"Makenna has continued to play better with each match," Seaver said. "She handled her opponent easily, giving up very few games. Her strokes are stronger and she has been positioning herself on the court better."
At No. 1 doubles, Emma Seaver and Chloe Brandt combined together for the first time. Brandt had been playing No. 2 singles all season. The duo worked well together, defeating TCU's Gabby Prochaska and Rachel Rynda 6-0, 6-1.
"Chloe was a strong force at No. 1 doubles last season, and combined with Emma yesterday, they were very dominant," coach Seaver said. "They communicate excellent together and are very dominant with their volleys and overheads."
"At No. 2 doubles, Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz, of LS-H, took down Emma Traenor and MacKenzie Holmbo, of TCU, 6-4, 7-6.
"They fended off a second set rush from their opponents, finding themselves down 0-3 but came back strong, taking control of the net and placing their groundstrokes to win in straight sets," Seaver said.
TCU's Allie Schley and Savannah Squires put up the closest fight of the day for their team at No. 3 doubles, but the LS-H duo of Halle Bemmels and Ella Nesbit were able to secure the win at 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
"This team from TCU was undefeated in the conference until yesterday," Seaver said. "When Ella and Halle dominated the net and kept their returns deep they were able to win most of their points."
The Giants will finish their regular season with a showdown against the other top team in their section Litchfield. In 2019, Litchfield beat LS-H in the section finals to go to state. The regular-season closing meet might be a preview of the section finals to come.
Tri-City United, meanwhile, will wrap up its schedule with a home and then away meet against Sibley East.