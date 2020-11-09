This fall Holy Cross Catholic School offered two separate volleyball camps for the girls according to their age groups. The girls in grades 7 and 8 practiced for two weeks in October and ended with games against Tri-City United.

IMG_1375 (1) (1).jpg

Pictured, front, Jocelyn Simones, Mariana Hager and Charlotte Benolkin. Back, Jada Erickson, Anna Havlicek, Megan Hennen, Jadyn Sweers, Claire Cienciwa and Lucy Havlicek. (Photo courtesy of Cathy Mikel)

The scores of the games were:

Seventh grade games — HC 25-TCU 19, HC 25-TCU 19 and HC 15-TCU 7

Eighth grade games — HC 22-TCU 25, HC 25-TCU 10 and HC 15-TCU 9

IMG_1512.jpg

Pictured front, Claire Nohner, Harlie Tolzman, Gabbie Pavek, Bella Kugler and Maggie Harms. Back, Coach Selena Hager, Ilsa Baker, Alexa Nicolai, JoAnn Moening, Cora Crow and Coach Makaylie Hager. Not pictured, Kiki Maloy. (Photo courtesy of Cathy Mikel)

The girls in grades 5 and 6 started camp the last week of October and will end with scrimmages against St. Wenceslaus. Coaches for both teams are Selena Hager and Makaylie Hager.

