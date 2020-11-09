This fall Holy Cross Catholic School offered two separate volleyball camps for the girls according to their age groups. The girls in grades 7 and 8 practiced for two weeks in October and ended with games against Tri-City United.
The scores of the games were:
Seventh grade games — HC 25-TCU 19, HC 25-TCU 19 and HC 15-TCU 7
Eighth grade games — HC 22-TCU 25, HC 25-TCU 10 and HC 15-TCU 9
The girls in grades 5 and 6 started camp the last week of October and will end with scrimmages against St. Wenceslaus. Coaches for both teams are Selena Hager and Makaylie Hager.