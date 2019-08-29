Tri-City United Football

COACHES

Head coach: Ken Helland, eighth year; 42-29 in first seven years at school; 188-181 overall in 39 years coaching

Assistant coaches: Tony Barnack, fourth year, Phil Campbell, eighth year, Andrew Meier, seventh year, Matt Collins, eighth year and Jay Fredrickson, fifth year

KEY PLAYERS

Top players on offense:

Jose Reyes/Offensive Lineman - Senior

Zack Wendorf/Running Back/Wide Receiver - Senior

Adam Fredrickson/Quarterback - Senior

Top players on defense:

Mateo Alonso/Cornerback - Senior

Mason O'Malley/Linebacker - Junior: O’Malley was a tackle leader last year, tackling 58 players and sacking two. He had no intermissions and three tackles for loss.

KEY NEWCOMERS

Aiden Blaschko/Wide Receiver/Defensive Back - Junior

Kayden Factor/Running Back/Linebacker - Junior

Riley O'Malley/Wide Receiver/Defensive End - Junior

MOVED ON

Peyton Collins/Quarterback

Tyler Sladek/Wide Receiver/Running Back/Safety

Matthew Feddema/Wide Receiver/Safety

Kyle Sladek/Wide Receiver/Center

Matthew Bartholomew/Quarterback/Tight End/Defensive End

Sam Barnack/Runningback/Linebacker

Devin Vosejpka/Offensive Tackle/Defensive End

Aaron Baker/Offensive Guard

Sam Miller/Offensive Center/Defensive Tackle

Steve Miller/Offensive Tackle/Defensive Tackle

Jack Hiller/Linebacker

2019 SEASON OUTLOOK

“We are looking to be an improved team as the season goes along,” Helland said. “We only have three returning starters, so lack of experience could be a factor in our early season games. We have the talent to compete with all the teams we play, we just need to get that very valuable experience of playing time in games. We will need to stay healthy and minimize penalties and turnovers to compete for the district championship.”

COMMENTS FROM THE COACH

“We will be an athletic team with good speed especially on the defensive side of the ball. We will need to improve our run game on offense.” — Head Coach Ken Helland

BY THE NUMBERS

11: seniors graduated, 9 seniors left this season

4-4: 2018 district record

5-5: 2018 overall record

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8572.

©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Load comments