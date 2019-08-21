Saturday marked the second and third meets of the season for the Tri-City United girls tennis team. The Titans’ first meet that morning ended in a narrow 4-3 loss against Fairmont, but they fared much better against Bloomington Kennedy, shutting out their opponents in a 7-0 meet.
Despite the initial loss, TCU coach Phil Murry felt it was a strong opening for the team.
“I thought we played very well so early in the year,” said Murry. “Just like last year with them, it came down to the very end. We are using this early part of the non-conference season to tinker a little bit and find the best fit for everyone for our team.”
The Cardinals took their victory over the Titans due in large part to favorable singles matchups. TCU lost three of the four singles matches. Fairmont’s Chau Truong defeated TCU’s Erica Jackson in two sets, winning 6-3 in the first and 6-2 in the second. Titans tennis captain Josie Plut defeated Rachel Bostwick in the first set 7-6, but Bostwick came back in the next two, defeating Plut 6-0 and 6-4. TCU’s Geena Ehlers went down in two sets against Serena David, falling 6-4, 6-0.
In the final singles matchup, Maggie Maroita scored a victory for the Titans, defeating her opponent Stacie Petricka 7-5 in the first set and 6-3 in the second. This is Maroita’s second consecutive win at the start of the season.
In doubles, the Titans were able to take two of the three matches. TCU’s Monseratt Ruiz and Cynthia Balcazar-Mendez were defeated in the first match 6-0, 6-1, but the Titans came back with two victories in the second and third. Morgan Mueller and Mackenzie Holmbo had a strong showing, defeating Fairmont’s Rylie Starkson and Hailey Ruevers 6-0, 7-6. Allie Schley and Rachel Rynda also played well, winning both sets against Avery Rein and Olivia Bolster 6-1, 6-1.
The Titans weren’t held back by their mixed showing against Fairmont and proceeded to sweep all seven matches against Bloomington Kennedy. TCU did especially well considering the team swapped in many of their newer players.
“We were able to switch some things up and give some playing time to newer players in this match,” said Murry. “We were still able to dominate as we didn’t give up a set.”
Erica Jackson played No. 1 singles for the Titans against Eagles player Lila Covel. Jackson won 6-2, 6-2.
“Erica Jackson continues to show amazing growth in only her second year out for tennis,” said Murry. “She played a very strong girl from Bloomington Kennedy, got down early then came back strong to win.”
Cynthia Balcazar-Mendez and Sami Tiede also had strong performances in singles. Balcazar-Mendez defeated her opponent Catherine Ngages 6-0, 6-1, while Tiede declared victory over Christine Lee in a 6-1, 6-0 win. Josie Plut secured a win by default for the Titans following an injury to a Bloomington Kennedy athlete.
The Titans collected three more victories in doubles. Geena Ehlers and Morgan Mueller swept the competition, shutting out the opposition 6-0, 6-0. McKenzie Holmbo and Allie Schey collected their second victories of the day, winning 6-1, 6-0, and Jennea Weirs and Jordan Squires also dominated with two 6-0 sets.
TCU will faceoff with Farmington on Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. at Cannon Falls High School