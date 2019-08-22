The Tri-City United football team has an uphill climb ahead of them this season, but that isn’t deterring team captains Zack Wendorff and Mateo Alonso. The two players are returning in the fall as two of just nine seniors on the team, but they remain optimistic.
“Our numbers are small, but it’s looking like a faster team this year,” said Wendorff.
Both Wendorff and Alonso were regulars on the Titans 2018 varsity roster. Wendorff currently plays running back and wide receiver on offense and defensive end on defense, while Alonso is one of the key defensive players this year, playing cornerback, and also plays wide receiver.
The team captains will have to manage what looks to be a challenging season. With much of last year’s roster being made up of seniors, Wendorff and Alonso make up some of the few returning players.
“We have a lot of juniors this year who haven’t had varsity experience,” Alonso said.
“We’re going to need a lot of help from our juniors and sophomores,” Wendorff added.
The pressure is on, and the team captains, along with the rest of the Titans, are already practicing. The team is doing push-ups, wheelbarrows, sprints, tackles, practicing plays and more to get into playing shape.
“We’ve got four tough games right away,” said Wendorff. Starting Aug. 29, TCU will be facing some of the top schools in their area, including Waseca, Marshall, Jordan and Fairmont.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” said Alonso, “but we’re glad we got picked to be team captains.”
Wendorff and Alonso might not be the only team captains going into the season though. They’re still looking for a third player to join them.
Though this year may be tough, Wendorff says its the friendships that keep him going.
“We’re really close,” said Wendorff. “It feels like a family.”
The two don’t stop playing sports when the season ends. In the winter, Wendorff can be seen playing ice hockey, and in the spring, Alonso plays baseball.
The TCU Titans hold their first scrimmage against Glencoe Silver-Lake at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Glencoe Silver-Lake. Their first game of the season is an away game against Waseca on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.