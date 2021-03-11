For the first time in school history, the Tri-City United wrestling team reached the section championship. After a dominant 23-4 season, the Titans continued their winning ways at the Section 2AA tournament Wednesday at Hutchinson.
The Titans ascended to the top even with a disadvantage. Without Carter O’ Malley competing, who carried a 17-6 record this season, the Titans had to forfeit six points to their opponents through forfeit.
Seeded No. 4, the Titans' first match was against No. 5 Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake Hector/Stewart (14-11). TCU had defeated Hutchinson earlier in the season 47-17 and continued that trend at the tournament, trouncing its way through the first round 42-25.
Ayden Balma (20-6) gave the Titans a strong opening. After a dragged out match, Balma pinned his opponent in 5:29, adding to his 13 wins by fall record this season and netting the Titans 6 points. Hutchinson struck back in the next match, but Riley Skluzacek (12-10) kept the opponent’s victory down to a narrow 5-2 decision.
Chris Johnson (22-5) didn’t let his opponent get a single point on him and boosted the Titans another 5 points with a 17-0 technical fall. Hutchinson crept back up with an 11-3 majority decision win over Zach Balma (12-12), but Brant Lemiuex (12-14) gave the Titans some distance in the next match with a dominating 15-0 technical fall.
After a slim 6-5 scoring match, Cole Franek (16-11) eked out a decision win for TCU. Caleb Whipps (18-5) punished his opponent with point after point to claim a 19-4 technical fall. Their victories gave the Titans a needed 24-7 advantage over Hutchinson, allowing the team to retain the lead when their opponent claimed a six point forfeit victory.
Caden O’Malley (21-6) and Marco Reyes (18-9) wrapped up their matches quickly. O’Malley had the fastest match of the evening, felling his opponent in 59 seconds and adding to his 11 wins by fall this season. Reyes added his 10th win by fall with a 1:13 victory.
Hutchinson put in one last push to usurp the Titans. After a 3-0 win over TCU’s Brody Rud, (19-6), the team just barely defeated Tegan Determan (7-5) in a 5-3 overtime match. But these gains were far too small for Hutchinson to catch up. Even after felling Riley O’Malley (22-3), Hutchinson was behind 36-25 with one match left to go.
TCU’s Robert Bastyr (10-6) put an end to Hutchinson’s streak. In a swift 1:43 pin, Bastyr pushed the Titans to a 42-25 victory and scored his eighth win by fall in the process.
Advancing to the second round of the tournament, the Titans found themselves pitted against the No. 1 seed Watertown-Mayer Lutheran. Not only was Watertown-Mayer Lutheran the top ranked team in the section, it was a team that gave TCU trouble in the past. The last time they dueled, WML defeated the Titans 34-30 and in this matchup, the Titans would have to give up not one, but two forfeits. But in a close competition, the Titans demonstrated just how much they improved this season and defeated WML 36-24.
Watertown put up a good fight, and the Titans had to squeak by with much narrower victories than in their first meet. The first four matches were close decision wins for TCU. Ayden Balma won his match 7-5, Chris Johnson followed with a 4-1 win, Zach Balma claimed a 7-5 victory and Brant Lemiuex had one of the closest matches of the competition, squeezing by with a 7-5 decision after pushing the match into overtime.
TCU suffered their first forfeit in the fifth round, putting the score at 12-6, but none of the Titans' wrestlers had yet lost a match. Cole Franek gave TCU another decision win, 7-2, and after a three-round fight, Caleb Whipps earned a refreshing fall victory in 6:22. The Titans needed it as they suffered their second forfeit in the match soon after.
Caden O’Malley captured another fall victory for the Titans in 3:40, putting the team up 27-12. WML finally earned its first non-forfeit wins, taking down Brody Rud in a 7-3 decision and felling Tegan Determan, which whittled the gap down to 30-21.
Riley O’Malley gave TCU the final push they needed to secure victory. With a 4:06 fall victory, O’Malley pushed the Titans up 36-21. WML had no hope of catching up with just one round left, After WML gained another three points in the final round, the score settled at 36-24.
With two wins under their belt, the Titans are headed to the section championship at noon Saturday in St. Peter. TCU will face off against No. 2 seed Scott West for a chance to enter the state tournament.