The joint Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team had some strong performances at the Junior Varsity Big 9 conference Oct. 23 at Austin. The girls faced off against eight other schools and took home some first-place finishes along the way.
One of the highlights of the meet for TCU/LS-H was eighth-grader Ellie Sladek’s first-place victory in the 100 free in 1:01.77, just 0.20 seconds above her personal best. Sladek also earned a ribbon in the 200 medley relay with her teammates Natalie Lundahl, Mackenzie Marks and Kacie Traxler. The team placed eighth in 2:16.33. In the 100 backstroke, Sladek nearly made the top 10, finishing 11th in 1:15.52.
In the 100 breaststroke, eighth-grader Natalie Lundahl took home a fifth-place ribbon after completing the race in 1:23.39, a 1 second drop from her previous record.
Eighth-grader Mallorie Plut also put in a robust performance, earning a 13th-place finish in the 200 IM.
“Mallorie Plut rocked her 200 IM finally breaking 3:00.00 getting 2:56.75,” said Coach Kristen Munden. “She couldn't believe her 6 second drop was real.”
Sophomore Kacie Traxler had a ninth-place finish in diving with 96 points over four dives. Traxler also led the team in the 100 freestyle, placing 13th in 105.79. Traxler finished sixth in the 400 freestyle relay with Kaylee Beger, Mallorie Plut and Ellie Sladek in 4:30.41.
Among some of the most improved swimmers was Alessandra Martinez, who dropped 12 seconds off her 100 free, placing 81st in 1:23.85. Kahlie Brooklyn followed in 83rd at 1:24.15 and shaved 10 seconds of her time.
Tahliah Buckingham took 31st in the 100 backstroke at 2:00.62 and dropped 14 seconds. Kylee Tolzman dropped 8 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, placing 39th at 2:28.95. In the 200 freestyle, Mackenna Streed cut 8 seconds from her time, finishing in 26th at 2:49.48.
“It was an awesome meet for a lot of the girls,” said Munden.
The team competes in the Section 1A tournament in Rochester with preliminaries at noon Wednesday, Nov. 6 and finals Friday, Nov. 8.