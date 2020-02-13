The Tri-City United girls basketball team (8-15) kept Belle Plaine on the ropes on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Titans had a strong start, claiming a 20-12 lead at halftime over one of the strongest teams in the section. However, the opposing team struck back in the second and bested the Titans 46-35.
“As our regular season is coming to an end, I'm so impressed with how hard our girls continue to work,” said TCU coach Eric Specht. “Belle Plaine is undefeated in conference, and currently the top team in our section with one loss.”
Leading the Titans’ offense was Grace Factor, who finished with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds. Erica Jackson contributed seven points including a 3-point basket, while Jess Dull chipped in six points and 12 rebounds.
While the girls put in good performances, particularly on defense, Specht is pushing the girls to improve their accuracy.
“Obviously scoring 35 points will not win many basketball games,” said Specht. “We finished 1-16 from the 3-point line and 10-21 from the free throw line. This team has a lot of underclassmen. I hope they see the importance of coming in during the off season and putting productive time in the gym. This will be important for them going forward.”
“Our girls came out with the belief they were going to win, and played well enough to win,” Specht added. “ I am proud of our girls and their execution of the defensive plan we put in place.”